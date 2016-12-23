The Heat retired the number of Shaquille O'Neal, a 'once-in-a-lifetime player'

If you were taken aback when you found out earlier this year that the Miami Heat were planning to retire the No. 32 that Shaquille O’Neal wore for them for three and a half seasons in the mid-to-late 2000s, you weren’t alone.

“This was definitely unexpected,” O’Neal told his “Inside the NBA” colleagues on Thursday night, prior to the TNT-televised tilt between the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers — another of Shaq’s former teams, who retired his No. 34 at Staples Center back in 2013 — at which the retirement would be taking place. “I was here for a short time.”

In that short time, though, O’Neal made three All-Star appearances and earned two All-NBA First Team nods, and the Heat won three division titles, made two Eastern Conference finals trips — and, with young marvel Dwyane Wade leading the charge, beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals to win the Heat’s first NBA championship, putting the franchise on the NBA map to a degree it had never been able to achieve during Riley’s previous run on the bench in the 1990s.

“We would not have won the championship in 2006 without the efforts of Shaquille O’Neal,” Heat team president Pat Riley, who coached O’Neal from ’06 through ’08, said during Thursday’s halftime jersey retirement ceremony. “Love the man. He simply is one of the greatest of all time.”

Shaquille O’Neal speaks at his number retirement ceremony on Dec. 22, 2016, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images) More

O’Neal came to Miami after spending eight years in L.A., joining the Heat in a trade that sent Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the Lakers. Taking advantage of the dissolution of O’Neal’s relationships with Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson, Riley explained Thursday, was just too good an opportunity to pass up.

“A great thing happened the first week of July” in 2004, Riley recalled in his speech introducing O’Neal on Thursday. “[Heat managing general partner] Micky Arison and Madeleine Arison were in France […] and I gave Micky a call, and I said, ‘We have an opportunity to acquire a once-in-a-lifetime player. A once-in-a-lifetime player. Now, in the history of the NBA, there’s always a lot of once-in-a-lifetime players. But there aren’t many like this man.’ And he said, ‘Well, who?’

“And I said, ‘He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s agile, he can score,'” Riley continued. “And he said, ‘Well, who?’ And I said, ‘He can run, he can dunk, he can laugh, he doesn’t have any hair.’ And I said, ‘He’s charismatic, he’s global, he’s iconic, he’ll make you laugh in a minute. And he said, ‘Well, why?’ And I said, ‘He wears a size 22 shoe.’ And he said, ‘SHAQ?!?’ And I said, ‘Yes, and we don’t have to give up Wade.’ And he screamed, and he yelled, and he was so happy.”

After beginning his career as the centerpiece of the Orlando Magic’s early-’90s rise to prominence, Shaq returned to Florida with one goal in mind: teaming with Wade, an ascendant young star, to continue vying for titles.

“I saw something in D-Wade when I was in L.A., and they were talking about trading me,” O’Neal said during his pre-game chat with Ernie, Kenny and Charles. “I knew that if I came here and played with him, that I would have a chance. Without a guy like D-Wade, I definitely wouldn’t have a chance.”

O’Neal led the NBA in shooting percentage in each of his first two seasons in Miami, averaging a shade under 22 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while blocking two shots a night. Stan Van Gundy’s Heat went 59-23 in his first season in South Florida, but fell to the Detroit Pistons in seven games in the 2005 Eastern Conference finals, which saw Shaq — who had finished second in MVP voting during the regular season, behind Phoenix Suns point guard Steve Nash, but who was suffering from a deep thigh bruise in the postseason — stifled somewhat on the interior by a Detroit group featuring Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace, Antonio McDyess and Elden Campbell.