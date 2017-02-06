The feeling that the Falcons have after Super Bowl collapse: 'I'm kind of broken inside'

HOUSTON – Time ran out and one of the Atlanta Falcons threw his helmet straight down into the turf. Another crumpled to a knee. Others slouched on the bench, as confetti burst up right behind them.

Up in a skybox, the coaches silently shuffled out to the elevator, only to push the down button and wait. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan stood slightly away from the others, then stared out the window at rows and rows of parked cars toward the dark Texas skyline. He propped his elbow on the sill and rested his chin on his hand. The elevator wasn’t coming.

The coaches decided to take the stairs, and they wordlessly walked down flight after flight. The silence was busted when they exited through the doors into the concourse, suddenly surrounded by delirious New England Patriots fans. One coach ducked out of the way of a reveler in a “Free Brady” jersey. A maize and blue American flag whisked by as one yelled, “Michigan Wins!”, a full-throated nod to the alma mater of Tom Brady. The coaches plodded on.

Down at the bottom, Falcons center Alex Mack slowly got dressed in dark jeans and a button-down shirt before going out to meet with the media. He played the Super Bowl on a broken leg. It was both one of the more courageous feats in football history, and also something he didn’t care about. Once he got out to his media session, he admitted, “it hurt” but quickly added, “pain was the only thing” that impeded him. As if pain wasn’t a big thing.

He was asked how he felt physically after playing an entire game on a broken leg.

“Depressed,” he said.

Tears gathered at the rims of his eyes.

This was all so impossible. The Falcons had shredded the invincible Patriots, just like they had planned. They got after Brady and seemed to rattle him, just like they planned. Matt Ryan threw darts all night, just like they planned. They told each other on the sideline, “Don’t get complacent!” And they didn’t. They truly didn’t.

They were up 25 points in the second half in the biggest game of their lives, and they lost anyway – in overtime, 34-28. It all melted away. It was the greatest game in Super Bowl history, and it was a nightmare beyond compare.

“One of the worst learning lessons you can get in this world,” safety Ricardo Allen called it.

He tried to put his feelings into words.

“It makes you numb. I’m kind of numb,” Allen said. “Like, I don’t really know what to feel. I’m broken inside because this is not us. I’m kind of numb to the feeling, man.”

What the hell happened? The Falcons couldn’t fathom it. “I’m at a loss for words,” said receiver Taylor Gabriel. Was it the failure to run the ball effectively three times after Julio Jones made a stunning catch to put the team in field-goal range with an eight-point lead and less than five minutes left? They needed to burn clock. They had Devonta Freeman, who had torched the Pats in the first half.

“Julio got us down there,” Shanahan offered. “I was feeling pretty good.” He said it was “by no means an easy field goal” (it would have been 39 yards) and he tried a pass on second down. He may always regret that decision, even if it fits with the aggressive style that got the team to this game. Ryan was sacked for a 12-yard loss. Then came a holding penalty and an incompletion. Then Atlanta punted it away.

That would be all Brady and the Pats needed to save themselves and take momentum for good. Brady tied it up on the next 91-yard series with the help of an astounding fingertip catch by Julian Edelman, but even that was something the Falcons felt they did right. Allen and his teammates had trapped Edelman all game, and it worked fairly well. On this play, again, they defended the pass and caused a jump ball. They dove for it – an interception could have all but sealed it – and it blew up in their faces. Edelman had possession and the Pats soon scored. New England made the two-point conversion to complete the comeback. They got the ball to start overtime and there was Shanahan, up in the box, helpless.

