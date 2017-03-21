The edge comes out in Mitchell Trubisky when he's asked about a QB battle he lost

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – You know there’s incomplete information on a draft prospect when the first question at his pro day news conference is basically, “What’s your name?”

Is it Mitchell Trubisky? Or Mitch?

“I think they both sound good,” said the North Carolina quarterback, who recently asked to be called “Mitchell” and now has amended that.

(His nickname is “Mr. Biscuit.” There’s even some mystery about that. It’s probably from a former coach mispronouncing his name, or maybe it’s because of his childhood love of biscuits.)

“It doesn’t matter,” he said Tuesday. “I was trying to do my mom a favor and it actually made her happy. So despite the media whirlwind, my mom was happy. So if I can do that for my mom, I don’t really care.”

This is hardly controversial or new – is it Matt Stafford or Matthew? – but it goes to the overall vibe with this highly touted passer. Huge checks will be made out to him soon, yet there’s a metaphorical blank space where some team will write his name. Trubisky has started only 13 games in three collegiate seasons, and he was asked over and over about that at the NFL scouting combine. Furthermore, his Tar Heels played a spread offense, so he’ll have to learn how to call a game as well as how to adjust to the speed and intricacy of defenses at the pro level. He’s been practicing calls in the huddle with his North Carolina quarterbacks coach, which is something Carson Wentz, for example, didn’t need to do after his career at North Dakota State. There aren’t a lot of quarterbacks who played only one college season as a starter in a similar offense and then went on to star in the NFL. (Cam Newton is one example.) Nearly all of Trubisky’s dropbacks came from the shotgun.

“They [spread quarterbacks] don’t say anything in the huddle, they don’t work in a cadence, and when you’re dropping back, you have to know where you’re going with the ball,” said former NFL quarterback David Garrard, who was at the Carolina pro day Tuesday. “You have to know what coverage it is.”

It adds a lot of pressure not only to Trubisky, but to San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, who was here Tuesday (along with 74 other NFL personnel, but notably absent were the top figures from the Cleveland Browns) to see Trubisky throw. There’s a chance the Browns will take Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, which would leave Lynch with an opportunity to fill a major need, starting with the No. 2 overall selection. It will also be a risk: the new GM might make his first big bet on a guy who didn’t finish in the top two in his conference’s quarterback honor roll in 2016.

The other top-rated quarterback in this draft, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, has two national title games on his resume, as well as several high-profile wins against teams like Alabama and Oklahoma. He has seen just about everything a college quarterback can see. Yes, Trubisky beat Florida State in Tallahassee, but he also lost to rival Duke after going up 14-0 in the first quarter. Trubisky threw as many interceptions in that game (2) as Watson threw in all his college fourth quarters combined.

So what puts Mr. Biscuit in Watson’s basket?

