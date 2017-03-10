The Dominican lineup is a wrecking machine that may be impossible to stop

MIAMI – His 40th birthday on the horizon, his last professional pitch more than three years ago, Ryan Dempster beamed at the news: He was going to start the World Baseball Classic opener for Team Canada against the Dominican Republic.
“Then I saw the lineup,” Dempster said, “and was like, ‘Maybe not them.’ ”
When facing the prospect of nine hangmen, gallows humor is apt. What the D.R. expects to proffer on a nightly basis over the next two weeks of this tournament is not a lineup so much as a firing squad. The nine players the D.R. started in its 9-2 dismantling of Canada on Thursday night have played 11,444 regular-season games, hit 1,795 home runs, driven in 6,179 runs and slashed .279/.345/.473 – which is about the same as the career line of Tony Perez, who happens to be in the Hall of Fame.
Oh, and this was their B lineup.
Once Adrian Beltre’s hamstring is at full strength, he’ll slide over to third base from DH. Manny Machado will pop over to shortstop and replace Jose Reyes, Nelson Cruz will jump into the DH role and Starling Marte, who also missed Thursday’s game, will play center field and push Gregory Polanco into left field.
Plug that lineup into Baseball Musings’ lineup analyzer, and the results are stunning: Based on last season’s numbers, the D.R. should expect to average 5.78 runs per game. Over the course of a 162-game season, that’s more than 936 runs. In major league history, only 35 teams have scored that many in one year.
“This isn’t great. This is beyond great,” Machado said. “One through nine, we have All-Stars.”
Well, not exactly. Polanco, the eighth-place hitter, is 25 years old and still waiting for his first All-Star appearance. Same goes for Welington Castillo, who hits ninth and tagged Dempster for an opposite-field two-run home run in the second inning that started his misery. The D.R. added two more runs and chased Dempster after the second inning with seven hits on the docket.
Over the next six innings, they more than doubled that total. Reyes had three, as did cleanup hitter Jose Bautista, whose monster three-run home run in the sixth inning off Dustin Molleken extended the advantage to 8-2. The clearly partisan crowd of 27,388 at Marlins Park – “I thought I was in Quisqueya,” Bautista said, referencing the famous stadium in Santo Domingo – hooted and hollered and whistled and drum-banged and recreated the atmosphere that makes baseball games in the Dominican Republic not sporting events so much as parties.
After bombing out of the first two WBCs, including a first-round exit in 2009 with two losses to the Netherlands, the D.R. ran roughshod through the 2013 tournament, winning all eight of its games and outscoring opponents 36-14. This incarnation of the D.R. is far better, on paper at least, with a bona fide frontline starter in Carlos Martinez, who held Canada to one unearned run in three innings.
While its talent is undeniable, the D.R. separates itself from the field in a particularly important area: participation. Seven of the 10 active Dominican players with the highest Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement from 2016 are here, including the top five. More players in the American top 10 are playing for other countries – Machado for the D.R. and Freddie Freeman for Canada – than for Team USA, which offers only Nolan Arenado.
There is no Mike Trout, no Kris Bryant, no Mookie Betts, neither Seager brother, and that’s to say nothing of a rotation lacking Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard, Chris Sale, Madison Bumgarner, Justin Verlander and a host of other arms. Great players do dot the U.S. roster, sure, but the participation rate for the D.R. is such that two dynamic middle infielders, Jean Segura and Jonathan Villar, will spend most of the tournament on the bench.
This is one of the consequences of winning and speaks to why tournament organizers would love nothing more than a strong showing by Team USA: to turn American players into evangelists in the mold of Dominican players, for whom the WBC means so much. It matters not to them that the tournament carries little to no cachet stateside. In the D.R., just like in Japan and Venezuela and other baseball-mad countries that participate, it is the closest thing the sport has to the World Cup, and so they know better than to treat it like a knockoff.
The result: a lineup card that goes Reyes, Machado, Cano, Bautista, Santana, Cruz, Beltre, Polanco, Castillo. Yes, that’s Nelson Cruz, he of three straight 40-homer seasons, hitting sixth. And Adrian Beltre, who has shown little drop-off as he marches to his 3,000th hit this season, seventh.
“I kept waiting for the pitcher to hit,” Dempster said. “He never hit, and that got really tough.”
All he could offer was a smile and a light chuckle. The Red Sox, the Rockies, the Cubs, the Astros – they’re the best lineups in baseball, and they wish they had firepower equal to the Dominicans’. The last team to exceed 900 runs in a season was the 2007 New York Yankees, and this lineup stacks up plenty favorably with theirs, which makes sense, this essentially being an All-Star team and all.
It’s how the D.R. can run out a bullpen of Alex Colome, Dellin Betances, Fernando Rodney and Jeurys Familia to cover the last three innings, as they did against Canada. And it’s how, even if Johnny Cueto does not join the team after missing a chunk of spring training taking care of his ailing father, the D.R. can do the same thing in 2017 as it did four years ago.
Dempster was asked how to beat a lineup as deep as the D.R.’s, and he gave a rote answer about pitch execution, and, yeah, maybe there is a pitcher somewhere in this tournament with the ability to stare at the Dominican death squad and lock them down. It’s Marcus Stroman’s turn Saturday. The U.S. faces Colombia in its first game Friday as the D.R. gets the day off, and then the two pool favorites face one another Saturday, presumably for the top seed going into the second round.
Stroman is 14 years younger than Dempster, throws harder and, you know, has spent the past three seasons pitching, so there are some advantages. The disadvantage is the same: the Dominican Republic’s lineup, which is so good that when considering ways it might fail, this was the best Manny Machado could do:
“We’ll probably give up some outs.”
He smiled.
“Probably.”
