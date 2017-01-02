The coaching carousel is spinning - Which candidates are drawing interest?

It doesn’t look like we’re going to have Black Monday, at least not in the traditional NFL sense: as Monday dawned, we knew about six head coaching and one general manager’s opening, and by midday, there was no word of any new jobs coming open (i.e. in Indianapolis).

But with open seats come tons of tidbits, on which coaches different teams will be looking to interview, and which personnel men the San Francisco 49ers will talk to for their opening.

We’ve already told you that the 49ers have requested interviews with both New England Patriots’ director of player personnel Nick Caserio and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, reportedly because they want a coach and GM who get along well. Caserio and McDaniels have known each other since their days at John Carroll College, where they were teammates on the football team.

McDaniels in particular is a hot candidate this year, as he has been for the last few years. He acknowledged earlier this season that he’d like the opportunity to be a head coach once again, though during a conference call on Monday, he said there wasn’t much to say right now on his situation.

“I’ve just been working at creating the film here and getting everything nailed down for the Miami deal,” McDaniels said. “I know there’s a process in place and we’ve gone through that before but at this point I have nothing to add or comment on.”

Here are other tweets and reports from trusted sources on which teams have interest in which candidates; we will update throughout the day:

As we mentioned, McDaniels, who was head coach in Denver for 2009-2010 (he was fired after 12 games in his second season), is getting a lot of attention:

League source confirms that the Jaguars, 49ers and Rams have reached out to Josh McDaniels about their head coaching vacancies — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 2, 2017





And the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, is drawing attention as well; Patricia also told reporters on Monday morning he’s focused on breaking down film from the Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins. He did acknowledge that interviewing with the Cleveland Browns last year was an educational experience:

Rams now have requested HC interviews w/ Buffalo's Anthony Lynn, and New England coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017





Another hot name? Current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. In addition to the Denver Broncos announcing that they want to interview Shanahan, whose father, Mike, was head coach in Denver from 1995-2008, he’s drawing interest from teams on both coasts:

The Jaguars are tentatively set to interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Friday, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2017





Rams also requesting HC interview with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017





View photos Buffalo interim head coach Anthony Lynn may have the “interim” tag removed. (AP) More

While there were reports on Sunday that Anthony Lynn, who went from running backs coach to offensive coordinator to interim head coach with the Buffalo Bills in a span of four months, is basically a shoo-in to have the interim tag removed and become the Bills’ next head coach, Cali is beckoning:

Rams now have requested HC interviews w/ Buffalo's Anthony Lynn, and New England coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017





The #49ers have requested permission to speak with #Bills OC Anthony Lynn. Curious to see it this speeds up Buffalo’s decisions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017





Related, Lynn and former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley are apparently a package deal, with Bradley set to become the defensive coordinator wherever Lynn is head coach.

Read More