The big takeaway from the first round of NBA All-Star voting: Fans LOVE Zaza Pachulia

When the NBA announced last month that NBA players themselves and “a panel of basketball media” would now be included in the voting process of the annual All-Star Game — a move that reduced fans’ input in deciding the starting lineup from 100 percent of the process to 50 percent, with players and media each accounting for 25 percent of the vote — most viewed it as an attempt by the league to eliminate ballot-stuffing initiatives like Zaza Pachulia nearly getting a starting spot last year thanks to Wyclef Jean, a Vine celebrity and a strong showing from the Republic of Georgia. Based on the first round of fan-vote returns, which the NBA released Thursday afternoon, it looks like an awful lot of folks out there still want to see Zaza in the midseason showcase:





[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Yep: after the first week of fan voting for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, the 32-year-old native of the Republic of Georgia — now averaging a crisp 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17.7 minutes per game as the starting center for the Golden State Warriors — has received the second-most votes of any Western Conference frontcourt player, trailing only teammate Kevin Durant. The people — most likely, the people of the Republic of Georgia — have spoken, and they are saying, in as loud a voice as they can muster, “PACHULIA!” (And, when they grow weary of that, “NOTHING EASY!”)

Ok Zaza — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 5, 2017





Only seven players in the NBA have received more votes than your man Zaza Pachulia: overall top vote-getter LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving; fellow Warriors Durant and Stephen Curry; leading MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook; and emerging international superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s it. Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade, Klay Thompson — Zaza’s killin’ ’em all.

NO RULE CHANGE CAN CONTAIN ZAZA. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 5, 2017





Coming on the heels of another famously contentious recent bit of balloting, Pachulia’s placement has led to some jokes:

Georgia has hacked our national election. https://t.co/qtbqzl2gRn — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) January 5, 2017





Bernie would have beat Zaza — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) January 5, 2017





I’m sure the All-Star votes for Zaza are a result of economic anxiety. — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) January 5, 2017





Zaza speaks to WWC unlike bougie Anthony Davis — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 5, 2017





We need to stop talking down to Zaza voters, and start getting in touch with what led them to this place. — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) January 5, 2017





zaza is in touch with real america — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) January 5, 2017





All-Star voting has several significant pachuliarities. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 5, 2017





I mean, Draymond hasn't campaigned in Wisconsin at all. We should have seen this coming. — Charlie Zegers (@charliezegers) January 5, 2017





Democracy’s a funny thing, isn’t it?

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Before everyone loses their minds, let’s remember, again, that the fan tally will account for only 50 percent of the total All-Star vote, with ballots cast by NBA players for their peers and by a panel of about 75 media members each accounting for 25 percent of the final vote. Player and media voting will begin next week, according to the NBA:

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Andrew Lynch of FOX Sports got some further clarification on how the “weighting” will play out:

Reached out to the NBA offices for clarification on how exactly All-Star voting will work this year, and here's what they shared: pic.twitter.com/c6U42s7Xgt — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) January 5, 2017

Read More