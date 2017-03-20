The best and worst of the NCAA tournament's opening week

A surprisingly dull, predictable opening round of the NCAA tournament gave way to a second round rife with dramatic finishes and stunning upsets. Here’s a look at the best and worst of the past four days of college basketball.

PLAYER WHO SHINED IN THE SPOTLIGHT

In some games, he has been his team’s best player. In other games, he has been nearly invisible. Thankfully for Oregon, Tyler Dorsey has gotten hot at the best possible time. The streak-shooting sophomore has scored at least 21 points in all five of the Ducks’ Pac-12 tournament or NCAA tournament games. He had 27 points on 9-for-10 shooting Sunday against Rhode Island including the biggest shot of the game. With the score tied and just over 40 seconds left, Dorsey pulled up from a few feet beyond the top of the key and buried the game-winning 3-pointer in his team’s thrilling come-from-behind 75-72 victory over the Rams.

PLAYER WHO SHRANK IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The hero of last year’s Villanova title run didn’t manage to sink another 3-pointer in the NCAA tournament. Kris Jenkins missed all eight 3-pointers he hoisted in this year’s NCAA tournament, a huge reason the Wildcats’ title defense ended in the second round at the hands of eighth-seeded Wisconsin. Jenkins scored six points on 2-for-9 shooting against the Badgers, the maraschino cherry on top of an ill-timed late-season shooting slump. Without Jenkins’ usual contributions, Villanova shot 41.2 percent as a team and became too reliant on Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

CONFERENCE THAT EXCELLED

The Pac-12 received the fewest NCAA tournament bids of any major conference, but the league’s four teams that made it have proven they were worthy. Arizona, Oregon and UCLA each lived up to their seeds and advanced to the Sweet 16. USC nearly emerged from the First Four to join them, but the Trojans lost by four to Baylor on Sunday after previous come-from-behind victories over Providence and SMU. The Pac-12’s 8-1 record is the highest winning percentage of any conference. That doesn’t mean the league deserved more than four bids — neither Utah nor Cal belonged in the NCAA tournament — but it does validate that the three Pac-12 teams still playing are among the nation’s best.

CONFERENCE THAT GOT EXPOSED

Nine ACC teams received NCAA tournament bids. Six were awarded top-five seeds. Somehow, someway, only North Carolina managed to survive the opening weekend. Duke, Louisville, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia crashed out of the NCAA tournament in the second round. The Tar Heels nearly joined that list of vanquished ACC powers before rallying from a late deficit to defeat Arkansas on Sunday. This year’s March flop doesn’t prove the ACC was overrated, just like last year’s six Sweet 16 bids don’t prove it was among the greatest leagues ever. The only sweeping conclusion that can be made from such a small sample size is that in this year’s NCAA tournament, the ACC was a colossal bust.

MOST SURPRISING SWEET 16 TEAM

In a year in which 15 Sweet 16 teams hail from power conferences and the 16th is powerful Gonzaga, Cinderella has long since packed up her glass slippers and gone home. The only double-digit seed left is a Xavier team making its seventh Sweet 16 appearance since 2004. What makes the Musketeers a surprise is that they entered the NCAA tournament with a 6-7 record since losing star point guard Edmond Sumner to a season-ending knee injury. To win without Sumner, Xavier has since found it must play solid defense, dominate the glass at both ends and have Trevon Bluiett carry them offensively for stretches.

MOST DISAPPOINTING EARLY EXIT

When Duke won four games in four days in Brooklyn to capture the ACC tournament title, the talent-laden Blue Devils appeared to be finally rounding into form at just the right time. Turns out that was just a mirage. The nation’s preseason No. 1 team didn’t even last beyond the opening week of March Madness, falling 88-81 to a South Carolina team that until Friday had gone 44 years without an NCAA tournament win. In a weird way, losing to the Gamecocks was a fitting end to a mercurial season from Duke. From November to March, the Blue Devils remained an enigma, impossible to discount yet impossible to predict.

BEST GAME

Three years after Kentucky ended Wichita State’s bid to go unbeaten in an epic second-round matchup, the Wildcats and Shockers staged another instant classic. Wichita State stormed back from a late seven-point deficit to pull within one, but the Shockers couldn’t get the game-winning basket they needed to secure the revenge they craved. Two huge blocked shots by Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo preserved Kentucky’s 65-62 win. They provided a thrilling finish to an Elite Eight-caliber game that probably shouldn’t have been played until next weekend. Wichita State won 31 games and cracked the top 15 in every major advanced metric, yet the Shockers received a No. 10 seed from the committee since they lacked the marquee wins many teams seeded ahead of them had.