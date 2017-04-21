Baseball: Thames homers again for Brewers, Red Sox win

Eric Thames homered yet again for the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB, while Chris Sale was strong for the Boston Red Sox.

After hitting three home runs in Thursday's 7-5 home win over the St Louis Cardinals, the Brewers (9-8) now have an MLB-best 32 homers in 17 games.

Leading the way is first baseman Thames, who went yard again for his league-leading eighth homer this season.

Sale had to settle for a no-decision but looked good in the Red Sox's 4-1 win over the struggling Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tampa Bay Rays thrashed the Detroit Tigers 8-1, the Cleveland Indians eased past the Minnesota Twins 6-2 and the Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.

The Baltimore Orioles needed 10 innings to overcome the Cincinnati Reds 2-1, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-4, the Washington Nationals got past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 and the Texas Rangers had a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals after 13 innings.

The San Diego Padres enjoyed a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6.

SALE STARS

Sale may have taken a no-decision against the Blue Jays, but the new Red Sox ace was still strong. Last December's trade with the Chicago White Sox continues to pay off for Boston. Sale struck out 13 and walked just one in eight scoreless innings while scattering four hits. Sale is 1-1 in four starts with a 0.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. Sale threw 102 pitches on Thursday, with 80 strikes.

BETTS DELIVERS

Mookie Betts' bases-loaded double in the top of the 10th inning was the difference in Boston's victory in Toronto.

ROYAL STRUGGLE

Royals batters struck out 14 times against the Rangers. Paulo Orlando went 0-for-five while Raul Mondesi was 0-for-four with a walk.

CUBS IN CINCINNATI

The Reds (9-7) will look to regroup with an important early-season matchup against the Cubs (8-7). The Reds will send Tim Adleman (0-0, 2.35 ERA) to the mound and will be opposed by Cubs lefty Jon Lester (0-0, 1.00). The Reds have been one of the early surprises in baseball, sitting atop the National League (NL) Central in late April. Friday will be the one-year anniversary of Jake Arrieta's no-hitter at Great American Ball Park.