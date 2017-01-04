Texas Tech upsets No. 7 West Virginia in OT, 77-76

Texas Tech's Keenan Evans (12) is fouled by West Virginia's Tarik Phillip (12) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Anthony Livingston had been practicing taking 3-pointers from the corner before the game. That's what gave him the confidence to take the game-winner for Texas Tech.

''It was definitely a tough challenge for us,'' Livingston said of Tuesday night's 77-76 overtime upset of No. 7 West Virginia. ''I shot that shot I think over a hundred times before the game, the same exact corner shot. So, I shot that shot with a lot of confidence.''

His shot went through with 4.6 seconds left in overtime and Jevon Carter missed a desperation 3 for the Mountaineers, who had won eight straight.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was asked what's next for his team.

''We're getting home at 6 in the morning, what do you think we're going to do?'' Huggins said. ''We're going to sleep.''

Nathan Adrian hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation for the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) to tie the game at 67 and force overtime.

Zach Smith had 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-1), who finished 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 25 of 49 overall.

Esa Ahmad had 13 points to lead the Mountaineers, who shot 28 of 59 from the field but was 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

''This is kind of back to what we did a year ago,'' Huggins said. ''We're not going to win with 14 turnovers.''

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: With a solid win over a ranked opponent, Texas Tech showed not only the Big 12, but the nation that it can play against any team. The Red Raiders are now among the top names of the conference, but the path only gets rockier following its win over West Virginia. Tech will be on transitioning from road game to home within its next four games, which features a back-to-back matchup with Kansas and Kansas State.

West Virginia: For the Mountaineers, their second loss will move the down in the rankings after cracking the top 10 in the nation. However, West Virginia will finally host its first Big 12 game at home on Saturday and will not travel until a Jan. 14 matchup with Texas in Austin.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHADDY

Millinghaus celebrated his 23rd birthday. He scored six points and grabbed two rebounds.

PARTY IN THE USA

Texas Tech had not defeated the Mountaineers since 2013, and that was on a neutral site. This was Texas Tech's first win over the Mountaineers at United Supermarket Arena.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hits the road to face No. 3 Kansas, the 12-time defending Big 12 Conference champions, in Lawrence.

West Virginia returns to Morgantown to tip off its home conference schedule against TCU on Saturday.