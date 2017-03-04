Texas Tech beats TCU in first round of Big 12 tourney

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Recee Caldwell scored 22 points with seven rebounds and seven assists and eighth-seeded Texas Tech defeated ninth-seeded TCU 76-58 on Friday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Lady Raiders (14-16) will face top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Baylor in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Zuri Sanders added 13 points and Larryn Brooks 12 for Texas Tech, which outshot the Lady Frogs 44 to 32 percent and was 23 of 30 at the free-throw line to 9 of 9 for TCU (12-18).

Jordan Moore scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, Amber Ramirez added 11 points and Jada Butts 10 for TCU.

Texas Tech grabbed the lead for good in the second quarter, finishing the period on a 13-4 run to lead 34-25. TCU got as close as six early in the fourth quarter but Texas Tech made 17 of 20 free throws for their final points over the final 3:13, outscoring TCU 17-8 over that span.