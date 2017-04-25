Texas RB D'Onta Foreman revealed he lost his infant son during 2016 season (Video)

D’Onta Foreman put up huge numbers in 2016 for Texas while enduring a very personal hardship.

Ahead of his selection in this weekend’s NFL draft, the former Longhorns running back opened up to NFL Network about the death of his infant son in November. D’Onta Jr. was born several weeks premature and weighed only 15 ounces. After 50 days in intensive care, he died of an intestinal infection on Nov. 5.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

On that very same day, Foreman rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. He explained to NFL Network that he was playing for his son.

“It was just something about that game, it was like, ‘I’m doing it for my son. I’m leaving it all out here,'” Foreman said.

After the game, he and his twin brother, Longhorns receiver Armanti Foreman, drove back to their hometown, Texas City, to find that D’Onta Jr. died while they were driving.

“I was crushed, and I was so hurt. I feel like something was taken away from me before I even really got the chance to experience it,” Foreman said.

Foreman went on to finish the season with 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He won the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back and declared for the draft.

For more Texas news, visit Orangebloods.com.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper

More from Yahoo Sports:

• The anti-fascist movement in U.S. soccer stadiums

• ‘Excited’ Peterson confirms deal with New Orleans

• Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires as the toughest athlete in sports history

• The story of the Colts’ historically bad 1992 draft

