Texas makeover: TMS will repave track, reduce banking

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Texas Motor Speedway is going to completely repave its 1 1/2-mile track and reduce the high banking in the first and second turns.

The project announced Friday comes after both NASCAR weekends and the IndyCar race at Texas last year were hampered by rain. TMS President Eddie Gossage said the old asphalt has become porous, almost like sponge, making it difficult to dry in a timely matter.

Extensive drainage improvements will also be made on the frontstretch and backstretch of the track that opened in 1997. The track was last completely repaved in 2001.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by mid-March. The next Cup race in Texas is April 9, part of a NASCAR doubleheader weekend there.