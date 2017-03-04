Texas A&M women top Missouri 62-48 to reach SEC semis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Anriel Howard had 19 points as Texas A&M took control in the third quarter on the way to a 62-48 victory over No. 23 Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The Aggies (21-10) will face No. 6 Mississippi State - and coach Gary Blair's former longtime assistant in the Bulldogs coach Vic Schaefer - for a spot in the SEC finals on Saturday.

Texas A&M reached the semifinals for the first time since winning the SEC Tournament in its debut league season four years ago.

Taylor Cooper added 16 points for the Aggies, who used a 15-4 run right after halftime to move in front for good.

For Missouri and SEC coach of the year Robin Pingeton, it was another SEC Tournament disappointment. The Tigers dropped to 0-5 in the event. All SEC first-team forward Sophie Cunningham had 13 points before fouling out. Sierra Michaelis led Missouri with 15 points.