Texas has a handy chart for urine color (Photo)

The Texas football program takes hydration very seriously.

Very, very seriously.

In fact, you’ll be reminded of your hydration level whenever you go to the bathroom at the football facility with this handy chart spotted by Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson:

Went to take a leak in Moncrief and this was hanging above the toilet. Tom Herman's attention to detail is real ???? pic.twitter.com/FoAMbkf56K — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 11, 2017





Texas football coach Tom Herman said they consistently check the urine of players. Calls out players who are dehydrated in front of the team — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 12, 2017





Texas football coach Tom Herman said the today was the first day everybody's urine tested as fully hydrated. Said he takes it seriously — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 12, 2017





OK so Tom Herman clearly wants his players to drink a lot of water. That much we know (he expects his players to carry around a gallon of water at all times). But if your urine has even a questionable tint to it, UT jumps straight to the personal insults and guilt trips. Not only are you letting your teammates down, you’re a “bad guy” or are “headed to area 51” (whatever that means). Sad!

On a serious note, if your urine is anywhere near level eight on the chart, you should probably seek medical attention. Perhaps Texas should add that to its chart.

