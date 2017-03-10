Terrelle Pryor signs with Washington, and it's for a modest deal

One year and $8 million is all it took for the Washington Redskins to land receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor, who switched from quarterback to receiver and had 1,007 yards last season for the Cleveland Browns, signed with the Redskins for an $8 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

That allows Pryor to build more of a track record as a receiver, then hit free agency again. The Redskins get some help at receiver after losing 2016 starters DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency.

Pryor’s shift from quarterback to receiver is fairly unique in the NFL. The only other player who began his NFL career at quarterback, failed after being given a chance to start and moved on to be a successful receiver is Marlon Briscoe, who played from 1968-76 with multiple teams. The fact that Pryor is so new to receiver, and his immense physical gifts, makes it seem like there’s even another level for him to reach. He’s not all that young for an NFL player, but he’ll be just 28 years old this season and can still get a long-term deal next year.

Washington will see if Pryor and 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson can replace Jackson and Garcon. The Pryor deal is so modest that it doesn’t hurt for the Redskins to try. If Pryor can take the next step as a receiver, it might turn out to be one of the best deals in free agency this offseason.

Terrelle Pryor signed a one-year deal with Washington. (AP)

