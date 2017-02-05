Terrell Owens, second all-time in receiving yards, somehow denied entry to Hall of Fame again

Terrell Owens has the résumé of a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Yet, he’s been a finalist two times and has not gotten into the Hall.

Owens was denied again. He tweeted on Saturday evening that he wasn’t voted in. The voters must really hold his controversial ways against him, because it’s hard to believe that someone who trails only Jerry Rice in career receiving yards is not worthy of being in Canton.

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017





When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017





Owens was controversial through his career, which is one reason he played with five different teams. But he was one of the most productive receivers ever. In NFL history, only Rice had more receiving yards than Owens’ 15,934. His 153 touchdowns are third to just Rice and Randy Moss. He has 23 more touchdowns than Cris Carter, who is fourth all-time.

Owens went so far as to call the Hall of Fame a “total joke” on Twitter.

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017





Owens’ outspoken ways led to him leaving the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps voters are still holding that against him, because the numbers were undeniably great. Owens had an amazing combination of size, explosiveness and a work ethic that helped him become a five-time All-Pro.

Owens is undeniably one of the greatest receivers to ever play in the NFL. Presumably, he’ll become a Hall of Famer someday. But one of the all-time greats has to wait another year for a spot he deserves.

