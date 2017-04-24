Tennis - Serena posts heartfelt baby message

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 20: Serena Williams slides to the court after stretching for a shot against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2016 in Indian Wells, California. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFPINDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 20: Serena Williams slides to the court after stretching for a shot against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2016 in Indian Wells, California. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)

- US tennis great Serena Williams marked her fiance's birthday and her return to the world number one ranking by posting an emotional message to her unborn baby on Instagram. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian turned 34 Monday, the day that Williams also recaptured the women's top ranking. Williams' social media post showed the 35-year-old sitting on a beach lounger in a black two-piece swimsuit that revealed her growing baby bump. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had," Williams wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday... from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."





