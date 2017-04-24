Tennis - Serena posts heartfelt baby message

- US tennis great Serena Williams marked her fiance's birthday and her return to the world number one ranking by posting an emotional message to her unborn baby on Instagram. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian turned 34 Monday, the day that Williams also recaptured the women's top ranking. Williams' social media post showed the 35-year-old sitting on a beach lounger in a black two-piece swimsuit that revealed her growing baby bump. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had," Williams wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday... from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."
AFP
