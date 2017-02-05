Tennis-Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals in bizarre circumstances on Sunday when Canada's Denis Shapovalov defaulted for inadvertently blasting a ball into the umpire's face.

Wimbledon boys' champion Shapovalov, 17, was two sets to love down against Kyle Edmund in the fifth and deciding rubber when he hammered the ball away in a fit of rage and it struck umpire Arnaud Gabas, who was unable to contiue.

"It was a very strange way to finish the match," Edmund was quoted as saying by the BBC. (Reporting by Andrew Downie)