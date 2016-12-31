Tennessee's Derek Barnett breaks Reggie White's sack record in Music City Bowl win

It took well into the fourth quarter, but Derek Barnett finally got his record.

Late in the fourth quarter, Barnett sacked Nebraska quarterback Ryker Fyfe to earn the 33rd sack of his three-year career and pass Hall of Famer Reggie White as a Vols’ all-time sack leader.

Oh, and the Vols defeated Nebraska 38-24 to win the Music City Bowl and cap a nine-win campaign.

However, the night belonged to Barnett, who seemingly had 10 different opportunities to sack Fyfe, but couldn’t get the one to give him the record. But when he finally did, Tennessee coach Butch Jones called a timeout and allowed the entire team to celebrate. Minutes later, Jones was carried around the field to celebrate the win.

Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 17 late in the third quarter. Quarterback Josh Dobbs threw for 291 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a 118 yards and three scores in the victory. Overall, Tennessee outgained Nebraska 521-318 in total offense.

However, Nebraska wasn’t content to go quietly. Fyfe, a fifth-year former walk-on, started for injured quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. and pulled the Huskers within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. But Nebraska turned the ball over on downs during their final two possessions.

Tennessee, which had a somewhat disappointing season, beat a Big Ten team in a bowl for a third straight year. It was the first time Tennessee has won three straight bowls since 1994-1996.

Nebraska, which started the season hot, finished the season with two straight losses and lost four of its final six.

