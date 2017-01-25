Tennessee frustrates Kentucky's high-flying offense, upsets No. 4 Wildcats

Just when you thought a turbulent night of college basketball couldn’t get any rockier for the nation’s top teams, just when you thought you could revel in West Virginia’s dominance of Kansas or Marquette’s upset of Villanova, Tennessee spoke up.

The Volunteers didn’t stun Kentucky, didn’t surprise them, didn’t complete some crazy comeback. No, they just straight up beat the Wildcats, 82-80, with stifling defense, the likes of which Big Blue Nation hasn’t seen much, if at all, this season.

Tennessee held Division I’s second-most efficient and second-most prolific offense to 0.99 points per possession, Kentucky’s worst output of the SEC season, and even that number is inflated by the Wildcats’ late charge. Tennessee barely held on down the stretch for the victory.

Tuesday night is the first time since 2012 that three of the top four teams in the nation have lost on the same day, and just the second time it’s happened in 20 years. It’s also the first time since 1979 that No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 have all lost on the same date.

The Volunteers led the Wildcats by five at halftime, and extended their advantage to double digits early in the second half. They maintained a sizable gap for the majority of that second period until Kentucky’s urgency picked up.

The Wildcats gradually made their way back into the game, and trailed by just two with under four minutes to play. Tennessee, however, got just the response it needed. Senior Lew Evans hit a contested driving shot in the lane to push the lead back to four.

On the very next possession, a De’Aaron Fox turnover gave Tennessee a runout. Robert Hubbs nearly brought the Thompson-Boling Arena roof down:





Tennessee made just enough free throws down the stretch to send John Calipari’s team tumbling to its third loss of the season, and to send “Rocky Top” ringing around the gym.

But the real reason for the upset was the Vols’ defense. They held Kentucky to 3-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc until the final two minutes. Malik Monk led the Wildcats with 25 points, and nearly brought them back from the dead late on, but made just three of his 13 three-point attempts.

Also crucial was Tennessee’s transition defense. Fox and Kentucky can be lethal on the break, but were held to just nine fastbreak points Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rick Barnes’ team locked down on Kentucky’s halfcourt sets and frustrated the Wildcats, especially in the first half when the visitors scored just 0.82 points per possession.

Tennessee was paced by Hubbs, who had 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 7-for-10 from the free throw stripe. The rest of the backcourt contributed points too, but more important was its ball security — a mere nine turnovers prevented Fox, Monk and Isaiah Briscoe from getting out in the open floor, and enabled that transition defense to be what it was.

Even with the loss, Kentucky remains in first place in the SEC, a half-game ahead of South Carolina. Tennessee, at just 11-9 and 4-4 in the conference, remains far outside the NCAA Tournament picture, but Tuesday’s win is a very sturdy building block for Barnes in his second season in Knoxville.