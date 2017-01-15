Teenagers score late as Everton rout Manchester City

Manchester City dominated possession Sunday at Goodison Park, but were trounced 4-0 by an Everton side who were ruthless with their chances.

Stuck to seventh place in the Premier League table, Everton (9-6-6) have three wins and a draw over the last four while City (13-3-5) were blanked for the second time in their last three top-flight fixtures despite holding possession on 66 percent.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas each had a goal to set the dominance in motion for the Toffees. Then 18-year-old Tom Davies and 19-year-old Ademola Lookman got in on the fun in the late stages.

There were 33 minutes on the clock when City's Gael Clichy lost the ball in midfield and Davies played a quick forward pass to Mirallas. The Belgian streaked into the channel and picked out his compatriot with a square pass which Lukaku sidefooted home from 12 yards.

At that stage, City could feel aggrieved as they'd enjoyed by far the most possession and gone close with chances from Raheem Sterling and David Silva, who were both hesitant at the vital moment.

Davies cleared a Bacary Sagna header off the line just before the break, but it was Everton who found the net again straight after. A breakaway attack ending with Ross Barkley playing in Mirallas, who shot across Claudio Bravo to find the opposite corner.

City's Sergio Aguero was twice denied by fine saves from Joel Robles, then the hosts extended their lead after 79 minutes when the outstanding Davies dribbled upfield and passed to Lukaku before getting the ball back via Barkley and beating Bravo with a sumptuous dink.

Substitute Lookman rounded things off with a stoppage-time debut goal from a tight angle to compound City's misery.