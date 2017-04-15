Teenage Ohio State fan gets to score final touchdown of spring game

Ohio State fan Jacob Jarvis can forever say he scored a game-winning touchdown for the Buckeyes.

Jarvis, an Ohio State superfan who has muscular dystrophy, scored the final touchdown of Ohio State’s spring game on Saturday on a handoff up the middle. The score broke a 31-31 tie and gave the Scarlet team a win over the Gray team. And you can see just how happy it made the entire Buckeyes squad.





After the game, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer credited Tyquan Lewis and Jalen Holmes with the idea to give Jarvis the ball.

Urban Meyer on the play to Jacob Jarvis at the end. #Buckeyes #OhioState pic.twitter.com/1xXdd7l8F4 — Tino Bovenzi (@TinoBovenzi) April 15, 2017





Jarvis has been an inspirational figure for many current Ohio State players. He befriended Meyer at a football camp in the summer of 2013 and has since become a beloved figure among the football team. Jarvis and his brother were captains for a game in 2014 and even traveled to Dallas to see the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff after the 2014 season.

Jacob Jarvis gave the Scarlet team a 38-31 win.

