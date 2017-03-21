Talbot turns in 2nd straight shutout, Oilers blank Kings 2-0

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) is chased by Los Angeles Kings' Tyler Toffoli (73) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, March 20, 2017. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Cam Talbot made 35 saves for his second consecutive shutout and seventh of the season as the Edmonton Oilers ended an eight-game homestand with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who won their fourth in a row to move one point ahead of Calgary and into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a pair of assists.

McDavid leads the NHL with 82 points.

Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots for the fading Kings, who have lost four of five, further dashing their playoff hopes.

Maroon batted the rebound of McDavid's shot out of midair and past Quick just 64 seconds into the game. It was Maroon's 25th goal of the season - his previous career high was 12.

The Oilers made it 2-0 on the power play with seven minutes left in the opening period as Lucic corralled a loose puck in the crease and slid it under Quick for his 17th. The goal ended a streak of 34 consecutive penalty kills on the road for the Kings.

The Oilers outshot Los Angeles 15-7 in the first, but the Kings recovered and had 28 the rest of the way as Talbot stood tall in net.

The Kings had a power play late in the third, but were unable to get anything past Talbot.

NOTES: The Oilers lead the five-game season series 2-1. The next time the teams face each other is March 28, also in Edmonton. ... Quick was pulled after giving up two goals on seven shots during a 5-2 loss in Calgary on Sunday. ... Talbot made his league-high 65th start of the season. His seven shutouts are the most for an Oilers goalie since Tommy Salo in 2001-02.

UP NEXT

Kings: Return home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Oilers: At the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.