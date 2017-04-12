Who takes home the Stanley Cup? Here's what the analytics say

After six months and 82 games, lucky fans in 16 cities get to buckle up for a grueling eight-week ride known as the NHL playoffs.

A lot has changed since last year. Canada traded its shutout from the postseason for 5 of 7 teams in this year’s festivities. The Los Angeles Kings, who have 2 of the past 5 Stanley Cups to their credit, continued to dominate in terms of raw possession stats, but finally dispelled any myths that they were in the midst of a dynasty by missing this year’s playoffs and firing the men who brought them championship glory in GM Dean Lombardi and Coach Darryl Sutter.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings finally succumbed to gravity, ending a 25 year playoff streak.

The one thing that remains the same is our collaboration with our friend, and professor of economics, Mikal Skuterud, who helps us develop our playoff prediction model.

For those who have followed our methodology from the past two years, we have once again vetted dozens of regular season variables and looked at every playoff series since 2008 (a total of 135 at this point).

A handful of statistics gave us the best model, and they are (in no particular order):

1. Total Points on the season 2. Points over the last 25 games 3. Penalty Kill Percentage 4. High Danger Scoring Chance Differential (HDSCD, from naturalstattrick.com) 5. ESVA Corsi (from puckon.net) 6. DOHA Luck Score (a measure we developed that takes a team’s win percentage in one goal games and shootouts, and subtracts the average of its win percentages in games decided by two goals and three or more goals; a higher DOHA Luck Score suggests unsustainably lucky results)

All of the predictions below are based on our model, not gut feelings or new information that we can’t quantify.

We also asked Ian’s oldest daughter, who is now 6, to make her picks. And since the age of majority for fashioning oneself a hockey expert is 4 years old, her younger sister is making her own picks this year. Break out your crayons and see how you stack up against them.

Now to the predictions...

Capitals (118 points) vs. Maple Leafs (95 points)

Prediction: Maple Leafs (50.5%)

We knowhometown fans. Completely delusional. Never gonna happen. We get it. But we were as surprised as anyone when our model spat out this result, and our computers don’t bleed blue and white. The Leafs limped into the playoffs by losing three of their four final games and appeared destined for a disastrous first round against the Capitals, who, unlike in their previous President’s Trophy winning campaigns, have looked disciplined, deep and defensively responsible. The Capitals topped the NHL in ESVA Corsi (54.9%), compared to Toronto’s 51.6%. But where Washington has enjoyed an advantage in puck possession, Toronto has dominated on shot quality, posting a HDSCD of +86 to Washington’s -64. Toronto also had a league-worst record in one-goal games (.378), which included 15 overtime/shootout losses and a 1-8 record in shootouts. Last time we checked there weren’t too many 3-on-3 overtimes or shootouts in the playoffs, so that performance says nothing about what will happen this week. It’s also worth noting that while our model prefers the Leafs in this matchup, it doesn’t view them as an unambiguously stronger team. For example, when we looked at second round matchups, the Capitals’ odds of beating the Canadiens or the Bruins in a Conference Final were slightly better than those of the Leafs. All of this suggests that this series should be closer than many people think and according to our model is essentially a coin toss.

Penguins (111 points) vs. Blue Jackets (108 points)

Prediction: Penguins (55.3%)

The defending Stanley Cup champs against a team that walked into last June’s draft lottery with a decent ticket for the Matthews/Laine sweepstakes and walked away with the rights to Pierre-Luc Dubois, who underwhelmed in his return to major junior and some are prematurely labeling a draft bust. What a difference one pick makes. Yet somehow the Blue Jackets shook off the potential “laughing stock” label and put together a terrific season in which forward Alexander Wennberg emerged as an elite talent, defenseman Zach Werenski quietly put together a campaign that would be Calder worthy in most years but was overshadowed by the Matthews/Laine storyline, and the rest of the lineup played great. Pittsburgh enjoys a slight advantage (+0.5%) on ESVA Corsi and is a far more dangerous team (+112 on HDSCD vs. +33). The Penguins also earned two more points in their final 25 games but have a far worse penalty kill, leaving the Blue Jackets with a +2.7% advantage. Of course what our model doesn’t fully appreciate is that Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is not going to play this postseason. His absence is partially reflected in the data (he missed half the season and most of the final 25 games), but add on the fact that Evgeni Malkin is nursing a sore shoulder (but should play in the first round), and you could be forgiven for concluding that this series might end differently and give Columbus fans a bit of a playoff run.

