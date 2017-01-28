Take that! Matt Prater one-ups Justin Tucker's field-goal bomb at Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl has a little added juice this year, it seems — at least leading up to the game.

We had a spirited dodgeball game earlier this week, and now it appears that even the kickers are getting a little saucy in Orlando.

Check out Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater here, as he posted a video of him attempting a 76-yard field goal a few days after Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nailed one in practice from 75.

“I’m gonna try to one-up you,” Prater said, as he lined up for the kick. And it was goooooooood …





You gonna take that, Tuck?! Who knew that a kicking contest could generate so much competitive spirit?

Look, Tucker and Prater are hitting these in favorable conditions. It’s warm, there’s no clock running down, no game on the line and no defense charging at them. But this is darned impressive, making field goals more than a first down longer than the NFL mark of 64 in a game.

And yes, that record is held by Prater. This must burn Tucker, who said last year he thought in million-to-one conditions he could hit one from 84 yards out. He was the best kicker in the league last season, but Prater now holds two records over him — one official and one not-so-official.

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports.

