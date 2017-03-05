T.J. Watt on comparisons to his brother: 'I’m going to try to follow in his footsteps but blaze my own trail'

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been done before, having three brothers on NFL rosters at the same time. Twenty-five times previously, to be exact, most recently by Rob, Dan and Chris Gronkowski. But that doesn’t make it any less special.

And if all goes the way it’s supposed to, come September, the Watt brothers: J.J., Derek and T.J., will become the 26th trio of siblings to occupy NFL rosters.

This week, T.J. Watt, a former tight end turned linebacker out of Wisconsin (just like his brothers, of course), began his NFL scouting combine journey, one previously taken by oldest brother J.J., the 11th overall pick in 2011, but not Derek, a fullback who was taken in the sixth round last year by the Los Angeles Chargers.

T.J. Watt celebrates a fumble recovery in the Big Ten championship game in December. (AP) More

While Derek played all 16 games for the Chargers last season, J.J. is obviously the more famous Watt brother. A four-time All-Pro and three-time defensive player of the year honoree, J.J. played only three games for the Houston Texans last season as he dealt with back issues.

But he’s been a constant adviser for T.J., who came out of Wisconsin early despite just one full season as a starting outside linebacker.

“The biggest piece of advice I’ve gotten from JJ is just to be yourself, don’t over-think things,” T.J. said on Saturday during media interviews for defensive linemen and linebackers. “Obviously he’s put together a really good game plan on how to do it and he’s done really well for himself and really well for the whole state of Wisconsin and Pewaukee where we grew up and he kind of gave me the blueprint of how to do it. Obviously he’s done really good things and I’m going to try to follow in his footsteps but blaze my own trail at the same time.”

Over the last few years, J.J. Watt has been everywhere: on red carpets, co-hosting the Country Music Awards, premiering his own Reebok training shoe, tuning out nerdy Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel in a Bose headphones commercial.

T.J. admitted that initially, as J.J. started “blowing up,” it was tough to deal with. But now he loves and embraces it.

“My brother is the best defensive player to ever play the game in my opinion, obviously I’m biased, but when you play the sport of football and you have your role model, the person you look up to, a phone call away or a text away, it’s special,” T.J. said. “And he does it so well and so right that I’m just trying to replicate what he does.”

And while they don’t play the same position, T.J. doesn’t shy away from any comparisons to his older brother.

“The No. 1 thing I love about my brother’s play is the way he does it. He is 100 percent all-out, every single play. You’re not going to catch him loafing, you’ll catch him in pursuit, he’s a game-changer. A guy that every single play he can make a play. And that’s how I want to be viewed; every single time on the field, I want to be making the play,” T.J. said.

It was Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst who first told Watt to consider playing defense, though the 6-foot-4 1/2, 252-pounder credits coach Tim Tibesar as teaching him everything he knows about playing outside ‘backer, “from little things like my first step to dropping in coverage to pass-rush.”

“The hardest thing for me was just the steep learning curve,” Watt said. “Playing offense for most of my life, I always knew where I was going; I wasn’t really reacting to different players and different plays, so just kind of reacting to different plays and dropping in coverage is new to me, but I feel like at this point in my game I’m pretty good at everything I do.”

In 14 games last fall, Watt was credited with 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass break-ups.

Projected to be taken in the first two rounds, Watt, not surprisingly, boasts of his work ethic and drive.

“What I bring is just my work ethic,” he said. “I feel like I know it’s cliché but I do have a motor that’s non-stop, I’m just always going after the ball, always going to give the team that takes me everything I have.

“No matter where I go I’m just going to keep my mouth shut and work as hard as I can and play ball.”