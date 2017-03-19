Syracuse runs into UConn again in NCAA Tournament

Eighth-seeded Syracuse will bring a red-hot 3-point shooter into Monday's NCAA Tournament second-round game against top-seeded Connecticut.

Freshman guard Gabby Cooper hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and Syracuse put up 85 points in an impressive rout of Iowa State in the first round on Saturday.

The win set up a rematch of last year's national championship game against Connecticut.

The Huskies won last year's meeting 82-51. Connecticut has won 108 games in a row, including 25 straight in the NCAA Tournament.

The four-time defending champions delivered an early message to the tournament field with a 116-55 drubbing of 16th-seeded Albany on Saturday in front of a home crowd in Stoors, Conn. The 116 points tied the school mark for most points in an NCAA Tournament game.

Syracuse will try to keep pace with its trio of scoring guards, who each had big games against Iowa State.

Cooper hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the game, delivering an early knockout punch to the Cyclones.

But it wasn't just Cooper.

Guards Brittney Sykes and Alex Peterson were hot, too. Sykes finished with 28 points and Alexis Peterson dropped 25 points for Syracuse.

The Orange hit 15 3-pointers as a team, shooting 51.7 percent from beyond the arc in a confidence-boosting performance.

Sykes expects Syracuse to be ready for UConn.

"We know what we're capable of," she told reporters after the first-round win.

Sykes and Peterson combined for 23 points in last year's loss to Connecticut. But the Huskies only have one starter, guard Gabby Williams, back from that game.

Williams had 20 points in Connecticut's win over Albany on Saturday and said this year's group isn't looking past anyone, including Syracuse.

"We have to play hard for ourselves, no matter who our opponent is," Williams told the Hartford Courant after Saturday's game. "We just have to have the same kind of mentality and energy that we would against any of the other ranked teams. We just have to be unselfish and tough."

Napheesa Collier scored 24 points to lead UConn against Albany. She was a contributor off the bench in last year's title team and is one of two players averaging 20-plus-points for the Huskies. Sophomore guard Katie Samuelson leads Connecticut, averaging 20.8 points.

The winner advances to face the Texas A&M-UCLA winner in the Bridgeport Region semifinal.