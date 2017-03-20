Sweet 16 power rankings: Who are the new favorites to win the national championship?

The first weekend of the 2017 NCAA tournament is behind us. Two major upsets have shaken up the field. And after UCLA held off Cincinnati late Sunday night, the Sweet 16 is set.

Prior to the tournament, we ranked every national title contender, from 1 to 68, and concluded that there were nine teams that could realistically win it all. A week later, three of those nine teams are gone. But a few other have emerged, and have stated their cases to be added to the list.

So with the landscape of the tournament altered, it’s time to re-rank the remaining teams, from 1 to 16, based on their chances to win a national championship two weeks from Monday:

1. Kansas | Midwest | Thursday vs. No. 4 Purdue

The Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball at the moment, and there can’t be too much argument after they dispatched a very solid Michigan State squad on Sunday. They may very well have two of the top five players remaining in the tournament in Frank Mason and Josh Jackson. They have one of the best coaches in the game — never mind his supposedly shoddy NCAA tournament record, which really isn’t shoddy at all. They’ll have thousands of fans at their back at the Sprint Center in Kansas City for the Sweet 16 and possibly the Elite Eight. Kansas has flaws, but its strengths shroud any weaknesses.

Frank Mason and Kansas have the shortest Vegas odds to win the national championship.

2. Gonzaga | West | Thursday vs. No. 4 West Virginia

The Zags had an eventful first two rounds. The most interesting aspect might have been the contrasting defensive strategies of their two opponents. South Dakota State packed the paint and more or less conceded jump shots to Gonzaga. The plot worked, to the extent that anything was going to work for the Jackrabbits: Gonzaga shot 30 3-pointers, compared to 33 2-pointers, and made only eight (26.7 percent) of the 3s. Northwestern, on the other hand, played straight up; the Zags attempted only 16 3s, shot twice as many free throws as they did in the first round, and jumped out to a 22-point lead before fading and hanging on. Future opponents may take note, though West Virginia isn’t going to alter its style for anybody.

The most impressive aspect of Gonzaga’s two victories was its defense. It made South Dakota State look like a Division II team on that end of the floor. It made Northwestern look like a low-mid-major for a half before the Wildcats found their shooting strokes and got out in transition a bit. Still, they were held under a point per possession. Gonzaga now ranks No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, and although there will be more troubling matchups down the line, starting with the Mountaineers, its the Zags’ defense that makes them capable of winning a national championship.

3. North Carolina | South | Friday vs. No. 4 Butler

The Tar Heels desperately need Joel Berry back at (or close to) 100 percent. The senior guard wasn’t right in North Carolina’s tight second-round victory over Arkansas. Hampered by an ankle injury suffered in the first round, he went 2-of-13 from the field against the Razorbacks, and the Tar Heels trudged to 0.97 points per possession.

Other things, such as better shooting from Justin Jackson, would help too, of course. But Berry’s struggles, or Jackson’s shoddy shooting, hint at the broader point: North Carolina, if it doesn’t get anything exceptional in the way of perimeter offense, is a dominant offensive rebounding team that is otherwise fairly ordinary. That was the case Sunday. The Tar Heels salvaged a win by chasing down 18 of their 42 missed shots. They attempted three more field goals and 17 more free throws than Arkansas. That’s why they won. But to win four more in a row, they’re going to have to be extraordinary in more than one facet of the game.

