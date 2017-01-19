Swansea City-Liverpool Preview

It is the congested fixture list that vexes a manager like few things in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp is no difference.

His juggling act continues Saturday when Liverpool host last-place Swansea City, hoping to avoid looking ahead to their second-leg EFL Cup semifinal match versus Southampton three days after.

After fielding a youthful lineup that was unable to produce a third-round FA Cup victory against Plymouth Argyle at Anfield last week, the teams met again Wednesday, this time at Home Park as the League Two side sought a historic upset.

This time, Klopp opted for a stronger side that featured strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, and a first-half goal by Lucas Leiva proved to be the difference as Liverpool (13-6-2) advanced with a 1-0 victory.

"Of course, it was tough again," Klopp told the team's official website. "We did better at the start of the game than we did at Anfield. In the right moments, we had good timing for direction, so after second balls players could break behind the last line."

The game also marked the return of playmaking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to the starting XI. The Brazilian logged 65 minutes before being lifted for Harry Wilson and assisted on Leiva's goal, earning plaudits from his manager on his sharpness.

"I'm happy, really happy," Klopp said. "It was very important for us. I thought 60-65 minutes was the perfect intensity for today. Good for him and good for us."

Wednesday's victory snapped a four-match winless streak (0-3-1) for Liverpool, who have drawn their last two Premier League matches - at Sunderland and at Manchester United. They squandered a chance for a win at Old Trafford, conceding in the 84th minute as the Reds slipped seven points behind Chelsea and into third place on the table.

While Klopp will rotate most of his regulars into this match, Liverpool still have to overturn a 1-0 deficit Tuesday versus Southampton to book a date at Wembley next month, and Klopp is trying to make the best of his rotations in this busy stretch.

"I named, again, the team I could name. That's what I always do. Only you judge it as stronger or weaker," he said. "When I have all available, then I can maybe decide about stronger or weaker. If I would always let the same players play, I would be a real idiot. I don't do it.

"We will see who we can line up on Saturday."

Regardless of who is available for Swansea City (4-3-14), there has not been much by way of results. The Swans are last in the table on 15 points, trailing Sunderland on goal difference after shipping a league-worst 49.

The Welsh outfit were rebuffed in a bid for their first back-to-back victories of this term, getting overrun 4-0 at home by Arsenal on Saturday. It was the ninth time in Swansea's last 12 matches they've conceded at least three goals. Showing the shambolic defence is something that went beyond previous manager Bob Bradley, though it led to the American manager's sacking and arrival of Paul Clement.

Swansea, though, are just one point from safety as they will be in a four-way standoff with Sunderland, Hull City and Crystal Palace in the bid to avoid the drop. That's why they've been aggressive in the transfer window and signed both Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll from Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

It's Carrol's second go-round with Swansea, with whom he played in the 2014-15 season and made 18 appearances in helping them finish eighth. Olsson has some familiarity with former Norwich City teammate Leroy Fer and Swedish compatriot Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

"The squad plays good football, even with the position the team is in now, and I don't think the club should be down there," Olsson insisted to Swansea's official website. "I've known Paul for a few years and he's a good man. I like the way he trains - it is intense - and I can't wait to start working with him."

Both players, and fellow January signing Luciano Narsignh from PSV Eindhoven are all expected to be available for selection.

For Liverpool, Klopp is still waiting on a ruling regarding the eligibility of defender Joel Matip, who declined to join Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations and could be sanctioned by that federation for failing to play. Matip was held out of the match against Manchester United last week since his legal status is in limbo, and that could continue this weekend.

