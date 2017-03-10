Swansea City-Hull City Preview

Premier League survival will be the order of the day when Hull City host Swansea City at the KCom Stadium on Saturday.

The tale of the two cities has been remarkably similar this season. Both looked destined for relegation until managerial changes around Christmas, and both now have hope of survival thanks to the new men in charge.

Paul Clement arrived at Swansea with a big reputation as a coach, but more for his work as an assistant manager than as a number one. The 45-year-old's potential wasn't difficult to spot thanks to spells at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on his CV, yet a disappointingly short tenure at Derby County last season meant that a struggling Premier League club was as high as he could realistically aim for a second shot at cracking it as a full manager.

Thankfully for the Swans - who were languishing at the foot of the table when Bob Bradley was sacked in December - this was not a case of the emperor's new clothes.

Swansea (8-3-16) have picked up five of their wins in the last eight games, with only Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City taking points off the Welsh side since the turn of the year.

It's been a remarkable run for Clement and his new side, boosting them five points clear of relegation and building hope of Premier League survival - a transformation that midfielder Jack Cork says is down to the belief instilled in the squad by the new boss.

"He has given us a real belief that we can stay in the league," the midfielder said. "He is really big on organisation and being aggressive in your position. He is making us really believe that we can do what we want. It seems to have got the best out of us.

"(Francesco) Guidolin was a bit unfortunate at the start of the season - we had a lot of the big teams, so it was tough - then Bob came in and worked really hard, but it just didn't click. We were making a lot of changes every game and couldn't get any rhythm or fluidity. Paul has gone back to basics and has got us doing the simple things."

Hull City's new manager Marco Silva has made a similarly positive impression. The talented Portuguese coach was derided in some quarters when he replaced Mike Phelan at the KCom, yet made an instant impression.

The Tigers (5-6-16) took four points from their opening two games under Silva, drawing with Manchester United and beating Liverpool, before displaying a similarly positive improvement in a two-legged EFL Cup defeat to United.

However, a string of injuries have hindered Hull's improvement under their new coach, with just one point coming from the last three league games. Michael Dawson, Curtis Davies, Moses Odubajo, Will Keane, Dieumerci Mbokani and Markus Henriksen are all out, leaving Silva struggling for numbers, yet the 39-year-old is still holding out hope that he can pull his new club to safety.

"It's a very important game for us and we need to do our best and believe it's always possible to change our situation," Silva said. "We need to work hard during the week and prepare well. It's still very tight at the bottom."

Hull have won both meetings with Swansea this season, picking up three points with a 2-0 win in Wales back in August and repeating the scoreline in their FA Cup triumph on Humberside in January.