Swansea City-Crystal Palace Preview

Sam Allardyce has his feet under the table at Crystal Palace, but that will only make him more aware of the task at hand.

Palace's slump towards the foot of the table was so dramatic that it cost the man who'd steered the club to the FA Cup final his job.

But the Eagles (4-4-11) have issues that weren't all of Alan Pardew's making. There are some serious weaknesses in the squad, which explain the south London club's lowly league position heading into Tuesday's match with Swansea City.

New boss Allardyce was brought in because of his reputed talent for steering clubs to survival. But much of that talent comes down to clever business in the transfer market - both recruiting bargains and persuading his team's star players to stay for the relegation scrap - and the nature of the 2-0 New Year's Day defeat to Arsenal showed the necessity for immediate strengthening.

However, Allardyce is playing down his chances of making a big impact in the transfer window.

"During the window you have to deal with all the speculation around clubs that may be interested in some of your players and you have to put up with all the normal tittle-tattle, so it is a difficult month," he said.

"We are looking at who is available and then once we have the next two games out of the way I will sit down with the chairman and have a look at our options and see if we can get the deals done as soon as we can in January.

"It is a difficult time to take over a football club with all the games at this time of the year, but I am working my through getting to know the players and relying on the people already here trying to get the right answers as my focus at this time has to be about the first team."

Swansea's decision to sack manager Bob Bradley hasn't had any short-term positive impact with the Welsh club (3-3-13) losing 3-0 to Bournemouth on New Year's Eve in their first game since the American's departure. And assistant coach Alan Curtis, who remains at the club, says he feels that the team have lost their identity.

"I want the club to be successful, and I think the people upstairs share that frustration and pain," Curtis said. "We have to get back to our style, the way we play.

"I don't think it is as difficult as it may seem, because I still see it there in training. But cracks have appeared and I would never have seen this happening 18 months ago."

Swansea are missing the injured Jefferson Montero for Tuesday's game, while Palace are without Bakary Sako, Connor Wickham, Loic Remy and Steve Mandanda.

The last meeting between these teams was a thriller. Swansea came from behind late on to win 5-4, ending a run that had seen them go five Premier League games without a win against the Eagles.