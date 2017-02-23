Swansea City-Chelsea Preview

There may be two trophies in the offering for Antonio Conte and Chelsea, but the singular purpose to both of them is simple.

Win.

Through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, the front-running Blues now return to business at hand in the Prermier League on Saturday when they host a resurgent Swansea City side trying to distance themselves further from the drop.

Conte's first season at Stamford Bridge continues to exceed all expectations given the minimal moves of player acquisitions in the transfer windows. Chelsea (19-3-3) earned a round of eight match against Jose Mourinho and Manchester United on March 13 for a spot at Wembley Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Championship side Wolverhampton in the FA Cup last weekend.

Pedro and Diego Costa scored second-half goals as the Blues won for the 19th time in 23 matches across all competitions (19-2-2) since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation. Chelsea enter this match with an eight-point lead over Manchester City, and Conte should have his choice of starters after turning over seven spots in last weekend's win.

"Don't forget, our target is to win, not to try and make all the players happy," Conte noted after beating Wolverhampton. "The right choices are important and, for example, I thought for Diego it was very important to play and to score. For me it was very important to find a new solution with two wingers as wing-backs. The right way is to give every single player what they deserve."

Costa's season-long renaissance continued with his team-best 16th goal. Pedro joined Eden Hazard in double figures with his 10th tally in all contests, and Conte feels comfortable with the rotation he's established as the team tries to fend off contenders for a title many feel is Chelsea's to lose at this point.

"Now it is important to keep the right concentration and continue to work because the league is very difficult," he added. "Our target is to continue to try to stay top of the table, but it won't be easy. And then, in the next round of the FA Cup, we will try to reach the semifinal. I am pleased to stay in both competitions.

"It won't be easy, because there are strong teams but we have to think about ourselves and go step by step."

Swansea City (7-3-15) have taken small steps since Paul Clement took the reins, and the one-time Chelsea assistant will have a homecoming of sorts with his assistant and ex-Chelsea great Claude Makelele.

The two have helped the Swans climb to 15th in the table, four points clear of relegation, and enter the match winners in four of their last six. Swansea put together one of their best efforts of the season in beating Leicester City 2-0 on Feb. 12, and another former Chelsea teammate to Makelele, William Gallas, thinks the Swans are on the right track.

"When he arrived at Chelsea I learned a lot from him," said Gallas, who was visiting the Welsh side for a French broadcast station. "He made my job easier. When you had Claude Makelele in front of you, then you played with a cigar in your mouth. That's how it felt.

"Now the players at Swansea are benefiting from the same advice and knowledge that Claude was giving me. He knows football very well, and when you have a coach that can explain everything then he makes your job easier."

The defence continues to be a work in progress, though the win over Leicester marked Swansea's first clean sheet since a 3-0 win over Sunderland on Dec. 10. The Swans have conceded a league-worst 54 goals, including 26 while getting just seven points from their last 11 road matches.

Swansea haven't notched a road shutout since opening the season with a 1-0 win at Burnley on Aug. 13. That does not bode well since Costa has been a bogeyman to the Welsh outfit, scoring seven goals in four matches against them.

His equaliser nine minutes from time completed a brace and rallied Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Liberty Stadium on Sept. 11. Costa had given the Blues the lead in the 18th minute, but Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty just before the hour and Leroy Fer scored shortly thereafter to give Swansea a lead.

Swansea are winless in five league matches at Stamford Bridge, but their famous 2-0 victory there in the 2013 League Cup semifinals sparked them to their only top-flight trophy since gaining promotion for the 2011-12 season.