Swansea City-Bournemouth Preview

There is never a shortage of interesting narratives in the Premier League, and one over the past few seasons has been the steady rise of Bournemouth from the brink of administration all the way to the top division.

Eddie Howe has done a masterful job of managing his young squad while making smart buys to bolster the squad, including taking Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on loan.

The Cherries (8-6-14) head into Saturday's clash with Swansea City at Vitality Stadium in 14th place.

Howe's boys are in decent form, riding a modest two-match unbeaten streak in league play after last week's pulsating 3-2 result over West Ham United at home. The Cherries missed two penalties on the day, but Josh King recorded a hat trick.

That result should give the club plenty of confidence coming into this week, and midfielder Dan Gosling, who broke into the starting 11 against West Ham, implored his team to push forward.

"We want to be looking up instead of down," he said.

Seeing Swansea City (8-3-17) on the fixture list was as close to a guaranteed victory as one could get in the Premier League early in the season. The Swans won just one of their first 13 league matches, but things have turned around since manager Paul Clement took charge.

Clement, a former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant, took over in early January and has guided the club out of the relegation zone thanks to a run of five wins in nine league matches since the turn of the year. The Swans will need to bounce back quickly from a poor performance in last week's 2-1 loss to Hull City.

Despite the setback, Clement called on his club to replicate their recent form in order to avoid the drop come May.

"The players know that we have picked up 15 points in nine games since the turn of the year," Clement said. "We have 10 games to go. If we pick up the same sort of number of points, we will be fine.

"There's absolutely no need to panic. We have done really well over the last eight or nine weeks and there's no need to lose confidence because one result didn't go our way. I don't know exactly what it will take to survive. If you look back at past seasons, you can stay up with 36 points or go down with 42."

Bournemouth have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven games against Swansea City, while Swansea have won three of their last six away trips to Bournemouth in all competitions, but did lose this fixture last term.

King has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances against the Swans.