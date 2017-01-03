Swansea beats Crystal Palace in Clement's debut

Swansea produced a fighting display under the watchful eyes of new boss Paul Clement as goals from Alfie Mawson and Angel Rangel helped the Swans beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Palace managed to equalise through Wilfried Zaha but they couldn't prevent the Welsh club from taking all three points. Swansea, who announced Clement as Bob Bradley's replacement earlier in the day, dominated the whole of the first half and went in up 1-0 at the break thanks to young Mawson's first goal for the club since his move from Barnsley in August.

Before the goal, both sides had huge chances as Wayne Routledge got in behind the defence but failed to get enough height on his lob for Swansea while Christian Benteke was denied a clear penalty after chasing down a loose ball.

The second half saw Palace up the ante and pile the pressure on Swansea and they got their reward when Zaha met a pinpoint cross and sent a stunning bicycle kick curling into the bottom corner with Lukasz Fabianski diving helplessly.

Parity was only restored for four minutes until Leroy Fer's superb long ball was taken down and scored by Rangel to send the away end into delirium.

Swansea moved up to 19th while Palace stayed 17th and a point above the drop zone.