Sutter talks; SKA win Gagarin Cup; Strader's escape (Puck Headlines)

• Darryl Sutter talks for the first time since being fired by the Los Angeles Kings. [Mayor’s Manor]

• SKA St. Petersberg, featuring Ilya Kovalchuk and the injured Pavel Datsyuk, are your 2017 Gagarin Cup champions after dispatching Metallurg Magnitogorsk in five games. [KHL]

• Oh boy. The Toronto Maple Leafs are comin’. [Leafs Nation]

• There are plenty of questions about the status of the Boston Bruins’ blue line. [Boston Herald]

• Clarke MacArthur’s comeback has meant a lot to his family as well. [Ottawa Citizen]

• In defense of Dougie Hamilton. [Flames Nation]

• How the Montreal Canadiens changed the game 40 years ago. [Vice]

• This is the Nashville Predators team many expected before the season. [Fanrag Sports]

• “A comprehensive neuropsychological study of retired professional hockey players shows that head trauma is associated with an elevated rate of psychiatric disorders.” [CBC]

• What Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula thinking right now about the state of his team? [Buffalo News]

• Gallant is the man right now for the Vegas Golden Knights, but what about down the line? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Great read on how playoff hockey is providing TV play-by-play man Dave Strader with an escape from chemotherapy. [Washington Post]

• Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman has his work cut out for him this summer. Will he be able to re-sign all of his young stars? [Tampa Bay Times]

• There’s an incredible amount of hockey going on this time of year. [Color of Hockey]

• Nassau Coliseum is back in the news, which means another round of ‘Should the Islanders go back?’ The answer is no. [Islanders Insight]

• Good read on where’s women’s hockey goes from here after the U.S. national team won their battle with USA Hockey. [The Ice Garden]

• Nico Hischier is prepping to become the first ever Swiss player to go No. 1 overall. [IIHF]

• What players had the most disappointing fantasy hockey seasons? [Dobber Hockey]

