Suspended Kansas forward Carlton Bragg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg, who was suspended indefinitely last Thursday, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

University of Kansas police found two glass smoking devices with residue in McCarthy Hall while investigating an alleged rape that occurred at the dorm in December. Police said in a news release last Friday that “there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.”

Bragg, who missed Saturday’s win over Kentucky, is scheduled to appear in City of Lawrence Municipal Court on Feb. 14.

Bragg was suspended by Kansas head coach Bill Self for what the program announced as a violation of team rules. Self said in a statement that the suspension was “not connected” to the investigation into the alleged rape.

That investigation is ongoing. Bragg was not one of the five Kansas players listed as witnesses on the police report, though he was listed as a witness in a separate police report from the same night.

McCarthy Hall, the dorm in which the alleged incident occurred and from which the drug paraphernalia were seized, houses the entire Kansas basketball team and about 20 other students.

Between now and Bragg’s Feb. 14 court date, Kansas plays five games, including a top three showdown with Baylor this Wednesday night and a rematch with West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 13. Both games are at home.