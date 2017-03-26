Surging Hurricanes set for back-to-back vs. Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A scheduling quirk caused by a postponed game a few months ago greets the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes this week.

It is turning out to be a crucial time for the Hurricanes, who have pulled a surprise of their own by racking up a 10-game points streak.

With the surge, the Hurricanes are within five points of the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Carolina has at least one game in hand against every team in front of it in the standings, though it must pass three teams to move into the playoff mix.

The Red Wings and Hurricanes will play Monday and Tuesday nights in the same building, PNC Arena, with the first of those resulting from the Dec. 19 postponement when a problem with the ice resulted in the game being called off.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Hurricanes open a four-game homestand at PNC Arena, where they hold a 21-10-4 record this season. These games will come in a six-night span.

Breaking down various parts of the recent schedule, the Hurricanes have pieced together a stretch that has made them relevant going into the last couple of weeks of the season.

"We've had two good segments in a row," coach Bill Peters said. "We're going to have to have to more good ones coming up. You've got to continue to keep pace around the league and hopefully somebody falters."

In order to reschedule the game for Monday, the Red Wings needed approval from the players association because it requires the team to play on three consecutive days. Detroit won 3-2 in overtime against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at home.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said there is no reason to view the games as a cluster, but rather each as an opportunity.

"You've got to try to win each game that you can," he said. "You regroup tomorrow and attack tomorrow."

The Hurricanes compiled seven of a possible eight points on a four-game road swing that concluded with Saturday night's victory at New Jersey. The overall points streak reflects a 7-0-3 mark during that stretch.

"Now we've got to go home and follow this up," Hurricanes center Jeff Skinner said.

Peters said, "We know what we kind of need for points. Real short-term goals right now. That's the best way to approach it."

The Red Wings, with the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Detroit's last three games have gone into overtime, winning two of those.

Blashill has had to present a positive outlook on the busy schedule.

"At least from our back-to-backs, whether it was us winning the backside of the back-to-back or losing when teams come in here tired, I don't think those are barriers to success," Blashill said.

The extra game this week means the Red Wings will have a three-game road trip to end the month.

Carolina added forward Lucas Wallmark to the roster Sunday in a recall from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. He made his NHL two weeks ago.

Also, the Hurricanes sent forward Patrick Brown to Charlotte so he could play in that day's game. Brown had played in 14 games with one goal and one assist since being called up March 1.

The Red Wings won the previous meeting this season 4-2 on Oct. 25 at Detroit.