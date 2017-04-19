SuperSport United coach Baxter hoping for a better response in Tshwane Derby rematch

The Matsatsantsa coach has indicated that their title aspirations maybe over following their recent poor form

SuperSport United were recently hammered 5-0 by their Tshwane neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match last week.

Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter has indicated that the Tshwane side’s title aspirations maybe over as they are eight points behind log leaders Cape Town City.

“I don’t think a team that has been spanked 5-0 can talk about title aspirations,” Baxter told The Citizen .

“I think we should stop talking about that and start talking about the next game which is Sundowns. Let’s try to win that and see if the other contenders lose their games, then we might get back into the frame. I think at this moment we should not mention title aspirations, we should talk about how we get back on the rails,” he added.

“Losing is one thing and being outclassed is another,” Baxter lamented.

“It is question mark to my mind and to the minds of the players. I have to make sure I have got some answers for them, and they have to make sure they have answers on the field," he continued.

“I undoubtedly want to see a response from the players. If it is a grudge game, then it is a very important game, one that I would like to see the players selling themselves very dearly rather than selling themselves cheaply like they did in the first game,” Baxter concluded.