SuperSport United 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: Masandawana complete double over Matsatsantsa

A late goal by Kekana saw the Tshwane giants grind out three valuable points on Wednesday night

An 82nd minute header by Mamelodi Sundowns’ captain Hlompho Kekana saw the Tshwane giants steal victory at SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.

SuperSport went in search of redemption following last week's 5-0 defeat at the hands of their neighbours.

The Brazilians went into the clash brimming with confidence and victory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium was essentia as they looked to remain in the race for the league title.

Pitso Mosimane’s men held the psychological advantage going into the clash as they were on a seven-game winning run against Matsatsantsa.

Nonetheless, SuperSport went into the clash buoyed by the weekend’s continental success.

Baxter’s men put on a rampant display as they defeated their Liberian opponents Barrack Young Controllers, qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend

SuperSport were hopeful that their potent finisher Jeremy Brockie would carry his goalscoring form into the clash. The New Zealand international claimed a superb hat-trick on Sunday, but he was closely monitored throughout the 90 minutes.

Stuart Baxter made several changes to the side that was torn to shreds last week. Most notably, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams replaced Reyaad Pieterse in between the sticks.

On the side of Sundowns, Mosimane named an unchanged starting XI from the side that earned three valuable points away to Free State Stars in their previous encounter.

The Tshwane giants began the game positively as they looked to continue their dominance from their last meeting with their Tshwane neighbours.

Khama Billiat had a chance early on after a mistake by the SuperSport defence, but the Zimbabwean’s shot went wide.

SuperSport defender Clayton Daniel’s indecisiveness at the back almost let Themba Zwane in on goal, but the 32-year-old did enough to deter the Sundowns’ attacker.

The home side was struggling to find their rhythm as Sundowns dominated the midfield battle and dictated the pace of the game.

As the match progressed, SuperSport began to assert themselves more into the encounter. The selection of youngster Aubrey Modiba was a masterstroke by coach Baxter as the winger was a constant threat throughout the first half.

On 22 minutes, Zwane was brought down on the edge of the area. From the resultant free kick, Kekana forced Williams into good save, with the keeper doing well to parry the midfielder's effort over the crossbar. The encounter was lacking the spark that was seen at Loftus Stadium on Thursday evening despite Sundowns' early dominance.

Despite the expectations surrounding the occasion, clear cut chances proved hard to come by, giving the sparse crowd little to shout about. Due to both team’s inability to break down the opposition’s defence, both teams relied on long range shots which did little to trouble either keeper.

With under five minutes remaining in the first half, Daniels found himself unmarked in the area and brought out a fantastic save from Sundowns’ keeper Denis Onyango. The defender’s left-footed drive was beautifully saved by the Ugandan at his near post.

Both teams looked hungrier at the start of the second half, especially Sundowns who continued to pile more pressure on their rivals, but SuperSport United remain resolute in defence.

Mosimane was left a frustrated on the touchline as he could only watch on as his players were continuously let down by their final ball.

On the hour-mark, Baxter withdrew Modiba in favour of the more experienced Mandla Masango. The SuperSport coach was hopeful that the winger could inject some pace and creativity into the attack.

His plans were somehow shattered after Kingston Nkhatha had to be stretchered off the pitch following a collision with Sundowns’ defender Motjeka Madisha.

With 20 minutes to go in the encounter, Kekana saw one of his trademark drives fly narrowly past Williams.

Kekana was not to be denied 12 minutes later as he scored the important goal. The midfield general profited on a superb free-kick by Teko Modise to head past a despairing Williams.

The goal dented SuperSport’s title hopes, while Sundowns kept the pressure on the likes of Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs.