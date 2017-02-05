Super Bowl commercials 2017: Grading the best and worst of the big game

Super Bowl Sunday! It’s a national holiday when we have to sit through football in order to watch those beloved ads. For the fifth year, Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) and Kevin Kaduk (@kevinkaduk) are here to walk you through the cheesy, the corny, the weepy, and the funny of this year’s ads, updated live as they air. As always, we rate ads on a completely unscientific and utterly biased basis. Let’s make with the grading!

GRADE: A



GODADDY: The Internet

No Danica Patrick this time around, but there’s enough tucked into this quick spot about “The Internet” to keep you pausing your DVR right on through the rest of the quarter. A strong spot, one that will reward some repeated viewing … and perhaps a Wikipedia page of its own.

TURBO TAX: Humpty Dumpty

This is the leader in the clubhouse for best ad. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men are pretty dang useless, as it turns out.

HONDA: Yearbook

This was fun! Great concept, clever execution, even if there was a bit of creepy Hall-of-Presidents feel to the moving celebrity faces. This ad stayed in its lane, didn’t overreach, and ought to be one of the more favorably reviewed ones of the night.

LOGAN: Amazing Grace

The new trailer for the new movie. Everything Wolverine is awesome. We will not debate this.

NFL: Super Bowl Babies

Come on, who can hate Baby Beast Mode?



T-MOBILE: Snoop & Martha Stewart

Pot? Can of bisque? Brilliant.



KIA: Melissa McCarthy

Fresh off her triumphant performance on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy tears it up in this KIA ad, getting knocked into a ship, off a tree, and into an ice crevasse. Wanton violence always sells well.

GRADE: B



BUICK: Cam Newton vs. Little Kids

This is the basic template for a Super Bowl commercial: celebrity + cute kids + easy premise: what if Cam Newton played football against a bunch of tots? It’s a straight rip on the old Saturday Night Live Peyton Manning commercial, where Peyton hounded and harangued a bunch of six-year-olds, but without the menace. (Facebook America would just LOVE an angry Cam Newton barking at little munchkins.) Anyway, nice concept, decent execution, awkward stingers to close it, overall not an embarrassment … yeah, this is the Buick of Super Bowl commercials.

HULU: The Handmaid’s Tale

Well, that’s one grim-as-hell teaser for a new Hulu series. “Better never means better for everyone.” Interesting subtext to several of the ads this game, isn’t there?

COCA-COLA: Spicy Food

Man, that is some good-looking food. No, seriously. They could’ve paired that food with, I dunno, motor oil or something and we’d be all over it.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: Pirate’s Life

It’s zombies. It’s pirates. It’s Johnny Cash. Come on, that’s a winning combination any way you cut it.

BUDWEISER: Immigration

About as subtle as a bottle of Bud thrown straight at your skull, this is a highly stylized tale of an immigrant coming to America’s shores and living out every American’s dream: creating his very own never-ending supply of beer. Someone will get offended — someone always gets offended — and someone at the party will miss the point as they fact-check this ad (“There’s no ban on German immigrants!”). But hey, this isn’t college. Nobody’s forcing you to drink Budweiser.

SKITTLES: Romance the Rainbow

Clever little ad. A few points: with a precision throwing arm like this, the young man on the lawn is wasting his talents slinging Skittles to an unappreciative girlfriend and her extended family. Second, hearing people chew food and groan in pleasure as they do is just flat-out disgusting. Third, every commercial would be improved by an extraneous woodchuck.

MICHELOB ULTRA: Where Everybody Knows Your Name

“Working out is the new bar-hopping” is a clever idea. And any time you bring the “Cheers” theme into play, you’re playing with house money.

TIDE: Bradshaw Stain

What seemed like a huge flub in pregame discussions on FOX Sports–a stain on Terry Bradshaw’s shirt–was actually a setup for this ad, in which Bradshaw goes in search of a clean shirt. Cute little idea, but anyone concerned about the integrity of media should be concerned that Tide has — all right, even we know how ridiculous that sentence is.