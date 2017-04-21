Super Bowl champion Patriots to play Raiders in Mexico City

FILE PHOTO - Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX USA; General overall view of New England Patriots helmet and Wilson NFL official Duke Super Bowl LI logo football at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots kick off the season against the Kansas City Chiefs and will travel to Mexico City in November to play the Oakland Raiders, the National Football League said on Thursday when it released the new schedule.

The game at the Azteca Stadium on Nov. 19 (Week 11) will mark the third time the NFL has visited Mexico City during the regular season after games in 2005 and last year. New England open the season with a Thursday night game against the Chiefs on Sept. 7.

The Atlanta Falcons, beaten by New England in the Super Bowl in February, will have to wait until Week 7 for a shot at revenge when they visit the Patriots on Oct. 22.

The NFL also finalized details for four games in London.

Twickenham rugby stadium will host the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 22, with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns meeting at the same venue the following Sunday.

Wembley will stage the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens clash on Sept. 24, before the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints battle at the venue on Oct. 1.

The 32 NFL teams each play 16 games over 17 weeks in the regular season, which runs from Sept. 7 until Dec. 31.

The 52nd Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)