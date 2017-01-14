Sunny Ridge wins Aqueduct's Jazil Stakes; Royal Posse 4th

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sunny Ridge took advantage of a poor start by the favorite, Royal Posse, to easily win the $125,000 Jazil Stakes on Saturday at Aqueduct.

Everything fell into place as the gray 4-year-old gelding logged his first win since the Withers Stakes here last January.

Royal Posse, winner of four straight stakes coming in, stumbled badly at the break and never contended. He finished fourth as the 6-5 favorite.

As the race unfolded, Sunny Ridge sat a comfortable trip in third as Res Judicata and Bay of Plenty hooked up in fierce battle for the early lead. Both finished up the track while Sunny Ridge took command turning for home and pulled clear to a 4 3/4-length win over Grasshoppin.

Manny Franco was aboard for the one mile, 70 yards in 1:42.45.

Sunny Ridge was bred in New Jersey by Dennis Drazin, an executive at Monmouth Park. The win improved Sunny Ridge's overall record to 4 for 12, including a 2-0-1 mark in four races over Aqueduct's winterized inner track.

He paid $7, $4 and $3.80 as the 5-2 second choice.

Grasshoppin, longest price in the race at 14-1, returned $12 and $8.

Doyouknowsomething paid $4.40 to show.

Earlier on the card, Yorkiepoo Princess romped to a 7 1/2-length victory in the $100,000 Ruthless Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. She paid $3.60 to win.