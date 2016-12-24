Sunderland-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United will get a reminder of how far they've come when former boss David Moyes returns to Old Trafford with his Sunderland side on Boxing Day.

Jose Mourinho's United (8-6-3) have developed an attacking fluency this season that suggests they are far more capable of challenging for top honours than they ever were under Moyes' tutelage.

Or at least that is the perception.

In reality, the much-maligned Moyes recorded a higher win percentage during his supposedly disastrous 2013-14 season than Mourinho has managed so far in this campaign.

Those stats are kind to Moyes. The travails of Louis van Gaal and Mourinho have put the size of the task at Manchester United into perspective. The job of following Sir Alex Ferguson was never going to be an easy one.

That is the sympathetic evaluation of Moyes' struggles in Manchester. But his fortunes since departing Old Trafford have underlined his limitations as a manager, and Sunderland (4-2-11) are at serious risk of dropping out of the Premier League.

However, Moyes still believes his approach to the managing of United was the right way to go, accusing them of abandoning their traditions since his departure.

"They were a football club who enjoyed traditions with the way they spent," Moyes said. "They didn't try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation, but that's the way they have chosen to go.

"When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale," Moyes added. "I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player. I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid."

The current Bale-less United seem to have clicked into gear during the last month.

Mourinho has settled on a tactical formation and team selection that appears to suit the needs of his best players, with pace in wide areas and a midfield combination of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba freeing up the latter to roam.

"I do not think Jose knew his best team for a while but in the last few games you have seen him consistently starting the three midfielders of Herrera, Carrick and Pogba," former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand said. "I think you have seen a better balance in the midfield, so hopefully they can start motoring on now.

"That has been a problem in the past in terms of working out where the balance is and who the best partnerships and combinations are, and I think he may have found that in those three. It frees up Paul (Pogba), who is a bit more of a maverick, and means he can roam a bit more."

The return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan will only help United's recently discovered spark too, with the lively Armenian set for a comeback from the injury he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the month. Eric Bailly is also on the verge of a comeback, but fullback Luke Shaw is a week away from match fitness.

Sunderland have a host of injury problems of their own for Monday's match.

Jan Kirchhoff, Duncan Watmore Paddy McNair, Lee Cattermole and Jack Rodwell are out, while Billy Jones is a doubt.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last 24 games at Old Trafford.