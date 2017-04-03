Sunderland-Leicester City Preview

Time is running out for Sunderland, who seem to sink deeper into the relegation abyss with each passing match.

The good news for the Black Cats is that it isn't too late as they head into Tuesday's clash with resurgent Leicester City at the bottom of the table with 20 points. They are eight points from safety, but with more than a month left in the season, there is time for an escape.

David Moyes' club enters the contest mired in an 0-1-4 stretch, and with 24 goals in 29 games.

Saturday's match with Watford was more of the same for the Black Cats (5-5-19), who suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road. The performance wasn't awful as they fired 11 shots and managed three on target, but had nothing to show in the end.

Moyes believed his side deserved better.

"The defeat is a little bit harsh on us, I think we deserved something out of the game from the performance we gave and the way the lads stuck at it," he said. "We defended set pieces well; that was a big test for us as Watford have some big players in their side."

Leicester City have lately looked more like the club that pulled off the most improbable title win in league history a season ago. Under the guidance of manager Craig Shakespeare, the Foxes (9-6-14) have won four consecutive league matches to vault up to 13th place.

They won 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday as Onyinye Ndidi and Jamie Vardy struck for the home side. Vardy took his goal tally for the season up to nine. It's a drop off from last season's 24, but if Vardy can stay in form the Foxes shouldn't have to worry about the drop.

A key to the uptick in form has been the ability of the club to start strong and score first, something not overlooked by Shakespeare.

"I'm very proud," he said.

Leicester have never lost a Premier League home match against Sunderland, winning four and drawing two of their six meetings. Vardy has scored three Premier League goals against Sunderland - only against Liverpool (5) has he scored more against in the competition.