Sunderland-Everton Preview

Everton and Sunderland traveled to opposite ends of the earth during the mid-season break for bonding purposes. Both sides have different goals on their return ahead of Saturday's match at Goodison Park, with the Toffees looking to find a way to crack the top six in the table and the Black Cats searching for any lifeline to avoid the drop.

Everton (11-8-6) opted for the sunny skies of Dubai for warm-weather training. These trips have been a fixture at previous teams for manager Ronald Koeman, who has always been a proponent of the team-bonding exercises in foreign locales.

The Toffees completed the trip with a 4-0 victory over Chinese side Shenzhen, with Enner Valecnia scoring goals on either side of halftime. Ross Barkley and Arouna Kone added goals, while backup keeper Mateusz Hewelt saved a penalty.

"The boys showed a great attitude," Koeman told Everton's official website. "It's the end of the week and most of the players are a little bit tired but they showed a professional attitude that you want to see as coach. I've liked that the most from this week."

Koeman's side still have a long ways to go to be in contention for European play. They are nine points behind Arsenal for the final Champions League spots and eight back of Liverpool for the Europa League spot. But with Manchester United still in contention for the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League trophies - the last of which would give them direct entry into the Champions League - the Toffees potentially have much to gain if they can get themselves in the mix for sixth.

But first things first for Everton as they try to extend an eight-match unbeaten streak (5-3-0), and that is Sunderland. Seamus Coleman is not taking the Black Cats for granted despite them being rooted at the foot of the Premier League table.

"It's the boring answer but you can only focus on the next game," he said. "If you look too far ahead at a run of games and try to imagine where you could be in the table, you take your eye off the ball and you'll get punished for that.

"We're focused on Sunderland. We know they'll be fighting for their lives, especially after the result they had last time out and we need to be ready for them."

One player eager for Sunderland's arrival on Merseyside is Romelu Lukaku, whose 16 goals in league play trail only Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (17). The Belgian striker bagged a hat trick in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light and has seven goals and three assists in nine lifetime matches versus the Black Cats.

Left back Leighton Baines is in line to make his 300th appearance for the Toffees should Koeman call upon him for this contest.

While Everton headed east, Sunderland trekked west to New York City for their squad-bonding activities that included runs through Central Park and taking in some NBA basketball.

The optics of a last-place team making a holiday-like jaunt, though, came in for criticism this week after the club announced a second round of redundancies were going to take place.

"In recent months we have undertaken a detailed review of the club's entire operation," chief executive Martin Bain said in a statement. "It is clear that the business had lost its focus and we now have to ensure that we are better equipped to be able to concentrate on the areas that are key to taking Sunderland AFC forward."

Sunderland reportedly had operating losses of £25 million last season, the fifth straight campaign in which they flirted with relegation. The club is still trying to work its way out from under nearly £140 million of debt overall.

Back on the pitch, Sunderland are one of seven teams at the bottom of the table separated by seven points, and only two from safety, heading into this matchday. But their minus-22 goal differential means the Black Cats might have to clear the bottom three on the strength of their play as opposed to any tiebreakers that could save them.

A trip to Moyes' old stomping grounds at Goodison could provide a needed spark, with playmaker Adnan Januaz optimistic the team's trip stateside will be a catalyst for better things to come.

"It is important now we pick ourselves up and work harder in the next game," he told Sunderland's official website. "Anything can happen in the Premier League and it is important we learn that if we concede a goal we can come back.

