Sunderland-Crystal Palace Preview

It's been a difficult season for Crystal Palace.

The South London outfit went winless in the opening month of the campaign and unbeaten with four wins and a draw in September. But since, it's been a downward spiral that cost then-manager Alan Pardew his job as the club went winless in eight consecutive matches following a 3-0 result over Southampton on Dec. 3.

A 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday has current manager Sam Allardyce and the Eagles (5-4-14) feeling good, however, as they face Sunderland on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Palace enter the contest in the bottom three with 19 points, but a second consecutive win in Premier League play would lift Allardyce's squad out of the dreaded drop zone, pending other results.

The Eagles did well on Tuesday away from home against a feisty Bournemouth side, remaining compact in the defensive third and running out winners with goals from Scott Dann and Christian Benteke. Winger Wilfried Zaha returned from the African Cup of Nations and took his place in the starting 11.

"It's a buzzing feeling to be winning again and looking at the game I thought the performance of the whole team was incredible," Zaha said. "It was a non-stop shift and a deserved win and one that I am just pleased to be back for."

Defender Patrick van Aanholt, who made his debut in a Palace kit after making the move from Sunderland, also praised his team's effort.

"There is no better way for me to start on my debut than with three points," he said. "I signed on Monday morning, trained with the squad later in the day and then traveled down and the gaffer put me straight in. We kept a clean sheet and won the game so a good start.

"It's not just about the defenders when we keep a clean sheet, the team has to defend together and tonight was a perfect example of that. In this game we were solid, and compact, and the clean sheet certainly helped us."

The Eagles should see even more defensive reinforcements coming as they completed a deadline day loan deal for Mamadou Sakho, who fell out of favor with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Sunderland (4-4-15) meanwhile, enter Saturday on the bottom of the table with just 16 points. David Moyes' club is winless in six consecutive Premier League contests and in desperate need of three points.

The Black Cats did well to collect a point in a scoreless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, despite only managing one shot on target. It is that defensive resolve the club will need on Saturday if they are to get anything against Palace.

Captain John O'Shea urged his side to duplicate their midweek performance on Saturday.

"That (effort against Tottenham) is going to be the minimum needed going forward," stated O'Shea. "We'll need that resilience and togetherness with the game we have coming up, and hopefully we can create more chances.

"Palace had a good win on Tuesday night and that will have given them bit of confidence, but we had a good result as well against Spurs. We know it'll be a tough challenge but it's one we're up for, and we're looking forward to it."

Only once in their last 14 away league games against Crystal Palace have Sunderland scored more than one goal - a 3-1 win in November 2014.

These sides met earlier this season with Palace claiming a 3-2 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light thanks to goals from Joe Ledley, James McArthur and Benteke.