Sunderland-Burnley Preview

Burnley against Sunderland is the sort of match that flies under the radar at the time, only to have big consequences come the end of the season.

But both clubs will be more than aware of the importance of this relegation clash when they meet at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve.

Sean Dyche's Burnley (6-2-10) picked up a significant win against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day to pull further clear of the bottom three after a solid start to the season, grinding out the win on a tough afternoon against their fellow promoted opponents.

The performance over Boro was a reflection of much of the campaign - hard work compared to the flowing football that saw the Clarets romp to promotion last season. Dyche, though, has admitted that a change of style was necessary to survive, and has praised his players for their adaptability.

"We know the format that we enjoyed using in the Championship and everyone knows the story," Dyche told the official Burnley website. "For the Premier League, it's how can we change it, how can we adapt it to get more points on the board? We've done that so far.

"Of course, there are still lots of big challenges coming our way, but the players have done that as well. It's hard for them to accept changes, and maybe coming out the side and going on the bench. But accept it they must. I spoke to them after the game on Monday."

Sunderland (4-2-12) suffered a predictable afternoon against Manchester United on Boxing Day, slumping to a 3-1 defeat. But as unsurprising as the result was, it was still an humiliating experience for manager David Moyes, who was making his first return to Old Trafford since being sacked as manager of the club three seasons ago.

"I knew someday I would either come up against the Manchester United players or work with some of them," Moyes said. "I think that happens when you're in football in this era. That's the way it has been for me and I've got to say I enjoyed coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here.

"But it's a hard place to come and a hard place to get a result… and it proved to be that again today."

Moyes will be hopeful of bouncing back against Burnley, but will have to do so without the injured Jordan Pickford, Jan Kirchhoff, Steven Pienaar, Duncan Watmore, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell and Paddy McNair. Burnley's Dean Marney is a doubt.

Sunderland have lost just one of their last 18 league meetings with Burnley.