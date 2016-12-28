Subban still out; Canada crushes Slovakia at WJC (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• The NHL will add centennial logo patches to team jerseys for the start of 2017. [SportLogos]

• Nashville Predators star defenseman P.K. Subban missed his fifth straight game (Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild) with an upper-body injury. He will miss the team’s next two games. [Tennessean]

• Are the Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets contenders or pretenders? A closer look into the two hottest teams in hockey. [TSN]

• Team Canada goaltender Connor Ingram faced six shots on goal, stopping them all in a 5-0 win over Slovakia on Tuesday night in the World Junior Championships. [CP via Yahoo!]

• Is it time to move the World Juniors to smaller towns? This year’s event hasn’t seemed to pop in Toronto. [Toronto Sun]

• If the Arizona Coyotes were to vote on a team MVP nearly halfway through their season, goaltender Mike Smith would win in a landslide. He has somehow remained among the league leaders in save percentage despite playing behind a team that allows more shots than any other in the NHL, and a team that possesses the puck less than any other. [Arizona Sports]

• The Los Angeles Kings have put Dustin Brown on the team’s first line with Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar. The trio had success in helping the organization to the 2014 Stanley Cup. Can they rediscover this as the Kings look for offense in the wake of an injury to Tyler Toffoli? [Frozen Royalty]

• Will Grimsley, a 26-year-old from the Denver area was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer two years ago. Recently, thanks to UCHealth and their Moments to Shine program, Grimsley had the opportunity to meet his favorite hockey team, the Colorado Avalanche. [Fox31 Denver]

• It feels like the Maple Leafs have been searching for center depth for a decade. [The Athletic]

• The Vegas Golden Knights will have 72 hours to make their expansion draft picks. What does this mean overall for the organization as it tries to select the best team possible for 2017-18? [SinBin Vegas]

• Naomi Leasck of Lindbergh High has dedicated this season and the rest of her hockey career to the memory of a friend. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• Notable names and snubs from the CWHL All-Star roster. [The Ice Garden]

• What did it take to expunge underwhelming, early season performances from New York Islanders forwards Ryan Strome and Nikolay Kulemin? Teaming the two with Cal Clutterbuck. This new, makeshift fourth line is clicking on all cylinders. [Islanders Point Blank]

• Taking a look at a group of Eastern Conference forwards for your fantasy team. [Dobber Hockey]

• Why Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce are a legit top-pair. [Cardiac Cane]

• Earlier this year, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Group put forward a proposal to build a new arena, football stadium and field house in the west village. In a year-end interview with 660 NEWS, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said at this point there is no real economic case to build such a facility. [660 News]

• Average ECHL attendance is on pace for its lowest number in 10 years. [The Sin Bin]

• Finally, Vladimir Konstantinov carries the Stanley Cup after a ceremony for the Detroit Red Wings 1997 championship team.





