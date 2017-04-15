Su-Yeon Jang takes LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship lead

Alena Sharp of Canada, hits from a bunker on the 5th hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) -- Su-Yeon Jang took the Lotte Championship lead in the completion of the third round Friday morning and opened a three-stroke cushion in the afternoon with a third-round 7-under 65.

The 22-year-old sponsor invite from South Korea had a 17-under 199 total at Ko Olina Golf Club. She completed her second straight 67 in the morning in the rain-delayed event.

Cristie Kerr and Alena Sharp, the 35-year-old Canadian looking for her first LPGA Tour victory, were tied for second. Kerr had a 62 to tie Lizette Salas' tournament record. Kerr, who turns 40 this year, played the back nine in 29, with birdies on seven of her last eight holes.

Sharp had a 66.

In Gee Chun, the 2015 U.S. Women's Open champ, was 12 under after a 65.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko, looking for her first win since July, was tied for seventh at 9 under after a 65. She was eight strokes behind the leader, a shot behind second-ranked So Yeon Ryu (69) and two back of third-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (70).

Jang, who doesn't have a bogey this week, also played in the final group last year at Lotte and finished fifth.