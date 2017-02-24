Strop agrees to $11.85 million, 2-year contract with Cubs

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop throws during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs and reliever Pedro Strop have agreed to an $11.85 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2019.

The deal announced Friday supersedes a $5.5 million, one-year agreement from earlier this month.

Strop went 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 54 appearances last year, helping Chicago win the World Series for the first time since 1908. Strop, known for wearing his hat off to the side, and ace right-hander Jake Arrieta were acquired in the same July 2013 trade with Baltimore.

The 31-year-old Strop is 15-20 with a 3.23 ERA in eight seasons with Texas, Baltimore and the Cubs. He will make $5.5 million this season and $5.85 million next year. The club option is for $6.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.